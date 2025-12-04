Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Investmentchancen in den potenziellen Gamechanger der Krebsbehandlung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ESW4 | ISIN: GB0002631041 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
04.12.2025 18:09 Uhr
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

New Star Investment Trust PLC: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM 

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) 
Result of AGM 
04-Dec-2025 / 16:35 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 

Result of Annual General Meeting 

New Star Investment Trust plc ('Company') is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting 
of the Company held today were duly passed on a poll. The full voting results will shortly be available from the 
Company's website at www.nsitplc.com 

Copies of the resolutions passed as special business at the meeting will be submitted to the FCA's National Storage 
Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 

Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited 
 
Company Secretary 

4 December 2025 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0002631041 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     NSI 
LEI Code:   213800RT2OZF83G5N590 
Sequence No.: 410409 
EQS News ID:  2240718 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2240718&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2025 11:35 ET (16:35 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.