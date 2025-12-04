New Star Investment Trust PLC: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) Result of AGM 04-Dec-2025 / 16:35 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 Result of Annual General Meeting New Star Investment Trust plc ('Company') is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today were duly passed on a poll. The full voting results will shortly be available from the Company's website at www.nsitplc.com Copies of the resolutions passed as special business at the meeting will be submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited Company Secretary 4 December 2025 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0002631041 Category Code: RAG TIDM: NSI LEI Code: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 Sequence No.: 410409 EQS News ID: 2240718 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2240718&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2025 11:35 ET (16:35 GMT)