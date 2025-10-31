Regulatory News:

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL FR0012432516), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and rare metabolic disorders, today announces the appointment of Yves Decadt as a member of its Board of Directors.

Following the governance changes implemented on July 31, this appointment further strengthens Poxel's strategic and commercial organization. It will be submitted for shareholder approval at the Company's next Annual General Meeting.

Yves Decadt brings over 25 years of international experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He spent nearly 20 years at Johnson Johnson within the Global Business Development department, where he was responsible for licensing and deal negotiations, particularly across Asia. He has also held several senior executive positions in leading biopharma and medtech companies. Yves will bring to Poxel a unique combination of scientific and strategic expertise, as well as access to an extensive global network. Since August 2025, Yves has been working with Poxel's teams under a consultancy agreement, supporting ongoing partnership discussions and conducting an in-depth assessment of the commercial development potential of Poxel's main assets.

Yves Decadt holds degrees in Bio-Engineering and Industrial Business Administration from University of Ghent (Vlerick School), as well as in Pharmacology and Pharmaceutical Medicine from the Université Libre de Bruxelles. He also holds a Board Director Certification from Duke University.

In order to comply with gender balance requirements applicable to Poxel's Board of Directors, which currently comprises fewer than eight members, it was agreed that the implementation of Yves Decadt's appointment would entail the prior resignation of Nicolas Trouche from his position as Director. This ensures compliance with the minimum gender representation required by law.

Nicolas Trouche, Chief Executive Officer of Poxel, stated:"We are delighted to propose the appointment of Yves Decadt to Poxel's Board of Directors. His expertise and proven track record in developing strategic partnerships will be invaluable in strengthening and accelerating value creation for Poxel and its stakeholders, while continuing to enhance the value of our product portfolio."

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and rare disorders. For the treatment of MASH, PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone) met its primary endpoint in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY-1). In rare diseases, development of PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is focused on the treatment of adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), Poxel's first-in-class product that targets mitochondrial dysfunction, is now marketed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan by Sumitomo Pharma and Poxel expects to receive royalties and sales-based payments. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan.

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not endorse or is not otherwise responsible for the content of external hyperlinks referred to in this press release.

