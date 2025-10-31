Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - Rumbu Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: RMB) ("Rumbu" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed a transaction to acquire Warren & Son Ltd. ("Warren & Son"), a funeral home business located in Swift Current, Saskatchewan (the "Transaction"). In the Transaction, Rumbu purchased all of the issued shares of Warren & Son held by the Vendors utilizing funds from the previously announced lending facility of the Company with the Bank of Montreal and through the issuance of Promissory Notes to the Vendors in the aggregate amount of $500,000 CDN. The Promissory Notes are repayable in five (5) years from the Closing Date of the Transaction. The Sale Agreement also provides for a conventional adjustment of the Working Capital after Closing. Rumbu has retained most of the current staff of Warren & Son and will continue to operate the funeral home and business acquired in Swift Current, Saskatchewan. The acquisition is neither a Non-Arms Length nor a Related Party Transaction. The Company plans to lead the way in assisting funeral home owners to transition their businesses to current employees or aspiring funeral home directors who are looking to operate in rural or mid market communities. This will allow Rumbu to maintain continuity and continue to provide quality funeral services in these communities.

About Rumbu

Rumbu is a publicly traded Funeral Service, Memorial and Death Care Company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol RMB. The Company operates in the funeral home business in Western Canada and is committed to acquiring, partnering, managing and operating funeral homes and crematoriums and providing funeral services to the public in its market area.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable laws.

This Press Release is not for distribution in the United States.



SOURCE: Rumbu Holdings Ltd.