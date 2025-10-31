Anzeige
PR Newswire
31.10.2025 19:48 Uhr
23 Leser
Entergy Corporation: Entergy increases quarterly dividend payment to shareholders

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy's board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.64 per share, an increase of $0.04 per share, on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Dec. 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 13, 2025.

Entergy has paid shareholders a cash dividend on its common stock continuously since 1988.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at Entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media.

