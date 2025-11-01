

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar fell against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The loonie fell to a 1-week low of 1.4035 against the greenback.



The loonie edged down to 0.9181 against the aussie and 109.71 against the yen, from its early highs of 0.9149 and 110.31, respectively.



The loonie is seen finding support around 1.42 against the greenback, 0.93 against the aussie and 106.00 against the yen.



