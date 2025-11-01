

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Kia America, affiliated to South Korea's Kia Corp. (KIMTF.PK), reported that it has sold 69,002 units in October 2025, up from 68,908 deliveries in the prior year. In the year-to-date, Kia deliveries grew 8% to 705,150 units.



Five Kia models achieved sales milestones: Niro with a remarkable 75% increase; Carnival up 35%; K5 rose 31%; Seltos grew 32% and Sportage climbed 17% in October, with Carnival up 35%; Sportage grew 17% and K5 up 1% each setting new October sales records. Sales of Kia's electrified models rose 16% and SUVs up 2% over the same period last year.



Further, Kia revealed the first teaser images of the upcoming all-new 2027 Telluride SUV ahead of its global debut at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show. On November 20, Kia America will pull the covers off one of the most anticipated new vehicles of the year and unveil the second generation of one of the brand's most successful vehicles in company history.



