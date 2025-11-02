

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Monday release September figures for building approvals, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, approvals were down 6.0 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year.



Australia also will see October results for the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute, job ads from ANZ and commodity prices. In September, inflation was seen higher by 4.0 percent, while job ads fell 3.3 percent on month and commodity prices dipped 0.1 percent on year.



New Zealand will release September numbers for building consents; in August, consents were up 5.8 percent on month.



Indonesia will release September trade data and October figures for consumer prices. Imports are expected to rise 1.0 percent on year after sinking 6.56 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 7.72 percent, up from 5.78 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $4.79 billion, down from $5.49 billion a month earlier. In September, overall inflation was up 0.21 percent on month and 2.65 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.19 percent.



Several of the regional nations will see October results for their respective manufacturing PMI's from S&P Global, including Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and China.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday for Culture Day and will re-open on Tuesday.



