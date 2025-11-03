Humankind's battle against serious diseases spans centuries. Medicine and alternative healing methods have achieved numerous successes, and technological development and innovation are continuing at an accelerated pace. Large pharmaceutical companies leverage their abundant cash flows to develop new drugs, yet not all areas are effectively addressed. In contrast, smaller biotech companies are creative and inventive. They dare to explore new approaches. When they succeed, investors can see multiples of their invested capital returned, making the sector particularly compelling. The Canadian biotech company BioNxt Solutions (TSX-V: BNXT; WKN: A3D1K3; ISIN: CA0909741062) develops state-of-the-art drug delivery systems for autoimmune and neurological diseases and addresses markets of global relevance. The latest developments are now putting BioNxt squarely in the spotlight.

