From October 26, China Eastern Airlines (CEA) officially implemented its 2025 winter-spring flight schedule. In this new season, the airline will operate with 820 aircraft, covering 39 countries and 253 domestic and international destinations, including 88 overseas destinations. It will run about 3,130 flights per day, with an average of 3,220 international and regional flights per week.

As this season aligns with the Southern Hemisphere's midsummer, New Zealand, Australia, and Southeast Asia emerge as top winter sun destinations. To meet passengers' diversified travel needs, CEA is continuously opening new routes and increasing frequencies on international and regional services to further enhance connectivity. CEA has launched new routes, including Beijing-Muscat and Shanghai-Auckland-Buenos Aires, resumed the Shanghai-Delhi service, and increased frequencies on popular routes such as Shanghai-Hanoi, Xi'an-Phu Quoc, Kunming-Vientiane, and Kunming-Phnom Penh. High-frequency international express flights from Bangkok, Singapore, and other cities to Shanghai remain in operation, providing international travelers with efficient, convenient transit services. They also offer connections to popular Chinese winter destinations, including Harbin, Changchun, Shenyang, and Changbai Mountain, where travelers can experience the unique charm of China's ice-and-snow tourism.

In the new season, CEA's "Air Express" network will expand to 49 routes, with an average of about 899 flights per day, covering major hubs such as Shanghai, Beijing, and Guangzhou. The busiest Beijing-Shanghai Express alone will operate 66 round-trip flights daily, essentially offering daytime departures every hour and half hour. In addition, as the global launch customer of the C919, CEA has deployed all 11 of its C919 aircraft into the new season, operating 12 routes across 10 cities via 11 airports.

Notably, CEA will inaugurate the Shanghai-Auckland-Buenos Aires route on December 4, 2025. Covering 20,000 kilometers, the service will connect the Eastern and Western Hemispheres as well as the Northern and Southern Hemispheres, becoming the world's first commercial route linking antipodal cities and the world's longest single flight.

