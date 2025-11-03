Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854242 | ISIN: AU000000WBC1 | Ticker-Symbol: WBC
Tradegate
31.10.25 | 13:39
22,000 Euro
+0,87 % +0,190
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,14022,28509:11
22,18022,22009:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WESTPAC
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION22,000+0,87 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.