

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Westpac Banking Corp. (WBK) reported a modest decline in profit for the year ended September 2025, primarily impacted by higher operating expenses.



Operating expenses increased 9% to $11.916 billion, including restructuring costs of $273 million.



Profit before tax edged down 2% to $10.124 billion, from $10.282 billion in fiscal 2024.



Pre-provision profit decreased 3% to $10.548 billion from $10.819 billion a year earlier.



Net income excluding notable items slipped 2% to $6.972 billion, from $7.113 billion in 2024.



Net operating income rose 3% to $22.464 billion, supported by stronger lending income and higher non-interest revenue.



Net interest income grew 3% to $19.473 billion, while non-interest income increased 5% to $2.991 billion.



