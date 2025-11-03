

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Factory purchasing managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Monday.



At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office publishes Swiss consumer prices for October. Inflation is forecast to rise to 0.3 percent from 0.2 percent in September.



At 3.15 am ET, Spain's manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The indicator is forecast to rise to 51.8 in October from 51.5 in September.



At 3.45 am ET, Italy's factory PMI data is due. Economists expect the index to climb to 49.3 in October from 49.0 in the previous month.



At 3.50 am ET, S&P Global publishes France's final PMI data. The manufacturing PMI is seen at 48.3, in line with flash estimate.



At 3.55 am ET, final manufacturing PMI is due from Germany. The preliminary estimate showed that the index rose to 49.6 in October from 49.5 in September.



At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final factory PMI survey results are due. The final PMI is forecast to match the flash estimate of 50.0, up from 49.8 in September.



At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global is slated to release UK final manufacturing PMI data. The initial estimate showed that the index hit a one-year high of 49.6 in October compared to 46.2 in the previous month.



