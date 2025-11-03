Anzeige
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
Genel Energy PLC: Directorate Change 
03-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
3 November 2025 

Genel Energy plc 

Directorate Change 

Genel Energy Plc ("Genel" or the "Company") announces that, following a period of ill health, David McManus has decided 
to retire as Chair and is stepping down from the Board with immediate effect. 
 
Canan Ediboglu, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as interim Chair until the search for a 
permanent Chair is completed.  Yetik K. Mert has also been appointed as interim Senior Independent Director. 
 
Canan Ediboglu, interim Chair of Genel, said: 
 
"On behalf of the Board and all of Genel, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to David for his unwavering 
leadership and commitment to the Company over the last five years. He brought his exceptional skill, experience, and 
exemplary judgement to bear during a complex and challenging period. We wish David all the very best for the future." 
 
-ends- 

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy: Luke Clements, CFO      +44 20 7659 5100 
 
Vigo Consulting: Patrick d'Ancona      +44 20 7390 0230

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

