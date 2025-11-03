Kambi Group Plc: Kambi Group plc agrees long-term Odds Feed+ partnership with leading European and Latin American operator Superbet Group

Kambi's premium odds feed solution will deliver a comprehensive range of high-quality, traded odds to the operator's Superbet and Napoleon brands across multiple markets

Kambi Group plc ("Kambi"), the home of premium sports betting solutions, today announced a new Odds Feed+ partnership with Superbet Group, a leading multi-channel sports betting and gaming operator in Europe and Latin America.



The agreement provides Superbet Group with seamless access to Kambi's full library of high-quality, traded odds, with the ability to expand its odds package on demand to meet player demand and support evolving strategic needs.



Founded in Romania in 2008, Superbet Group, ranked 11th in EGR's latest annual Power 50 list, has since grown to become a leading global sports betting and gaming company, operating online and a network of retail betting shops in certain markets. In addition to a strong presence in Brazil, the operator's flagship Superbet brand is a market leader in Central and Eastern Europe, while the company also operates Napoleon Sports and Casino, initially in Belgium and now also in Romania, having acquired the brand in 2021.



Werner Becher, CEO, Kambi Group, said: "We are delighted to welcome Superbet Group as our latest Odds Feed+ partner, which is a testament to the quality, choice and trust of our premium odds feed solution. By combining market-leading pricing with the flexibility to expand across sports on demand, we can deliver an offering capable of meeting the needs of the industry's leading operators. This partnership reflects the strength of our trading capability and the trust Superbet Group has placed in Kambi to support their long-term growth."



Luke Saunders, Director of Sports Partnerships, Superbet Group, added: "At Superbet, we evaluate every partnership from a customer-centric perspective, focusing on having the strongest and most diverse product portfolio in each market. By partnering with Kambi and its Odd Feed+ product, we gain not only access to world-class pricing across a variety of sports but also the confidence that our offering gains even more quality and depth on the global stage."



Launched in 2024, Kambi's Odds Feed+ is the industry's premium odds feed product designed to give operators an edge in the competitive sports betting landscape. The feed provides access to Kambi's high-quality pre-match and in-play odds, as well as an extensive library of player props, which are sharpened on a global liquidity pool of billions of bets taken annually across the globe.

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Frithiof

SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mattias.Frithiof@kambi.com

Mobile: +46 73-599 45 77

For media enquiries, please contact:

pressoffice@kambi.com

Andy Roocroft

Head of PR & Communications

andy.roocroft@kambi.com

About Kambi

Kambi Group is the home of premium sports betting services for licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi's portfolio of market-leading products include Turnkey Sportsbook, Odds Feed+, Managed Trading, Bet Builder, Esports, Front End and Sportsbook Platform. Kambi Group also operates esports data and odds supplier Abios, front end technology experts Shape Games and cutting-edge AI trading division Tzeract. Kambi Group's partners include ATG, Bally's Corporation, Corredor Empresarial, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, LiveScore, Rush Street Interactive and Svenska Spel. Kambi Group employs more than 1,000 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Denmark, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, the UK and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

About Superbet Group

Superbet was founded in 2008, with the mission of bringing exciting, technology-powered entertainment in sports and gaming to millions of customers around the world.

The company is currently present in more than 12 countries, including having commercial markets in Brazil, Romania, Belgium, Poland, Serbia, as well as technology and product innovation hubs in the Netherlands, Spain, Croatia and the United Kingdom.

Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager, made a strategic minority investment of €175 million in the company, in 2019. Further one, in 2025, the company further strengthened its financial position through a €1.3 billion refinancing agreement, reinforcing its partnerships with Blackstone and HPS Investment Partners and paving the way for accelerated global growth.

As a leader in compliance and best practices, Superbet Group is an active member of the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) and the European Betting & Gaming Association (EGBA).

Image Attachments

Kambi X Superbet