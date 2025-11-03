Renault Group and Geely strengthen their cooperation with the completion of a partnership in Brazil

Renault Group, Geely Holding Group and Geely Automobile Holdings 1 (together referred to as "Geely") have signed agreements under which Geely will take a 26.4% stake in Renault do Brasil.

This transaction continues the strategic cooperation between Renault Group and Geely 2 . This will enhance the development of the Renault and Geely brands in Brazil while paving the way for the launch of new zero and low-emission vehicles on this market at the best technological level.

Geely will gain access to Renault Group's industrial complex in São José dos Pinhais, Paraná, and entrust the distribution of its brand's vehicles to Renault do Brasil's sales network.

This cooperation will contribute to Renault Group's international development strategy in Latin America and will enable it to expand its line-up of zero and low-emission vehicles distributed in Brazil.

November 3rd, 2025, Hangzhou China and Boulogne-Billancourt France - Renault Group and Geely have executed definitive agreements. These agreements extend their strategic cooperation to the production and sales of zero and low-emission vehicles by Renault do Brasil for the Renault and Geely Auto brands in Brazil.

As part of these agreements, Geely formally acquires a 26.4% stake in Renault do Brasil, with Renault Group remaining the majority shareholder and continuing to consolidate the entity in its accounts. As a minority shareholder, Geely now has access to Renault do Brasil's industrial and commercial resources, allowing it to accelerate its expansion in the region's leading automotive market. The Geely EX5 electric SUV is available on the Brazilian market through dedicated brand dealerships operated by the Renault network.

By producing Geely Auto branded vehicles alongside Renault vehicles at the Ayrton Senna plant in São José dos Pinhais, Paraná, Renault do Brasil will be able to increase production and further sharpen the competitiveness of this cutting-edge industrial complex.

At the same time Renault will utilise Geely's leading GEA new energy architecture to extend its line-up with zero and low-emission vehicles for the Brazilian market.

From a commercial standpoint, Renault do Brasil will distribute Geely Auto's portfolio of zero and low-emission vehicles in Brazil, opening up new growth opportunities in sales, financing and services.

Through this cooperation, Renault Group and Geely enhance their presence in Brazil and accelerate the development of their respective brands in a key market accounting for more than 40% of vehicle registrations in Latin America in H1 2025.

François Provost, CEO Renault Group, said: "The partnership we are announcing today with Geely in Brazil marks a decisive step forward in our international strategy. It establishes an agile cooperation founded on industrial excellence and technological leadership. Once again, combining our strengths will make us more competitive, more innovative, and more responsive in a fast-evolving automotive market."

Eric Li, Chairman of Geely Holding Group, said: "Our continued cooperation with Renault in exploring new markets and new opportunities will make for a win-win scenario as both Renault and Geely are able to leverage technology scales on a global level to bring the best products to market."

Previously, Renault Group and Geely have established multiple global cooperation projects including joint investment into Renault Korea and the creation of Horse Powertrain.

About Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding) is a global automotive group that has investment in several well-known international automotive brands, with operations spanning the automotive value chain, from research, development and design to production, sales and servicing.

Founded in 1986 by Eric Li, the company's Chairman, in the city of Taizhou in China's Zhejiang province, Geely Holding launched its automotive business in 1997 and is now headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Today, Geely Holding has holdings in a number of portfolio brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, Zeekr, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, Radar, smart, London Electric Vehicle Company, and Farizon Auto.

Geely Holding sold over 3.33 million vehicles in 2024, with Volvo Cars sales reaching 763,389 units globally and Geely Auto Group's Hong Kong listed entity reporting sales reaching 2,176,567 units.

In the first nine months of 2025, Geely Holding brands sales grew 29% (year-on-year) to 2.95 million units globally.

Geely Holding employs over 140,000 people globally and has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for the past thirteen years.

For more information regarding Zhejiang Geely Holding Group please refer to the official website at www.zgh.com

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its 4 brands - Renault - Dacia - Alpine and Mobilize - and offers sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in 114 countries, Renault Group sold 2.265 million vehicles in 2024. It employs more than 98,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

https://www.renaultgroup.com/en

1 Geely Auto, SEHK stock code: 0175

2 Renault Group and Geely are also partners in South Korea through Renault Korea and through Horse Powertrain Limited for low-carbon hybrid and ICE powertrains