AS Infortar: Aktsiaselts Infortar Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report for third quarter of 2025

Aktsiaselts Infortar (Infortar) will organize a webinar for introducing third quarter 2025 results today. Please join the webinar via the following links:

3. November at 12.00 (EET) Estonian webinar

3. November at 14.00 (EET) English webinar

Infortar's sales volume grew by one-third in the third quarter, reaching 468 million euros, EBITDA amounted to 105 million euros, and net profit to 72 million euros. Over the first nine months, the Group's revenue increased to 1.4 billion euros, and total investments reached 96 million euros.

"We delivered a strong quarterly result, with all business segments contributing more significantly than a year ago. The considerable growth in sales volumes has had a positive impact on profitability, higher revenues have translated into increased profit. Tallink has successfully adapted to the regional economic challenges and market environment, increasing passenger numbers. Following a mild winter, Elenger expanded its market share in Finland and the Baltic region to a record 30% over the summer months. In the real estate and construction segment, we continue work on several large infrastructure projects, including the construction of the main line of Rail Baltica," said Ain Hanschmidt, Chairman of the Management Board of Infortar.

"The Group companies Tallink and Elenger have jointly taken a significant step towards sustainability - Tallink's newest shuttle vessel, MyStar, began using bio-LNG fuel in the third quarter, with the aim of transitioning both MyStar and Megastar fully to bio-LNG. Tallink is setting an example for other operators and helping to reduce the environmental footprint across the Baltic Sea," Hanschmidt added.

"Major changes are also taking place in onshore gas consumption. In Estonia, the share of locally produced biomethane - derived from cattle manure and biowaste - has already grown to nearly 10% of the country's total gas consumption, thereby strengthening our overall energy independence. In the transport sector, imported fossil gas has already been replaced by locally produced green gas, transforming what was once a fossil fuel into a renewable and domestic source of energy," Hanschmidt noted.

Major Events

Maritime transport

In the third quarter of 2025 Tallink transported a total of 1 766 335 passengers and 60 306 cargo units. The third quarter was strong for the Tallink Group. supported by increased passenger numbers during the summer months and improved profitability. In the maritime transport segment. all vessels are now back in operation and the company has demonstrated strong adaptability and sustained financial stability in a challenging economic environment.

Energy

Elenger Grupp. the largest private energy company in the Finnish and Baltic region. sold a total of 3.8 TWh of energy. Sales in Estonia accounted for 11% of the energy sales of the total volume. The company's market share increased to 30.5% in the third quarter. confirming Elenger's strong position in the regional energy market.

The construction of Rimi's logistics centre and the new Pärnu bridge are going according to the schedule. In July. the bridge arch was installed. introducing new engineering solutions to Estonia.

Real estate and infrastructure

INF Infra continued the construction of Rail Baltica's mainline on the Kangru-Saku section. The contract value is EUR 67.2 million. and the work is planned to continue until March 2028. Construction on a 40.000 square-meter commercial space for Depo (DIY Store) in Lasnamäe continued. The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2026.

Key financial figures



KEY FIGURES Q3 2025 Q3 2024 9 months 2025 9 months 2024 Sales revenue. m€ 467.693 349.468 1 419.562 925.607 Gross profit. m€ 95.829 40.669 177.565 93.758 EBITDA. m€ 104.926 41.874 189.977 117.384 EBITDA margin (%) 22.4% 12.0% 13.4% 12.7% Net profit. EBIT. m€ 64.836 20.422 91.220 83.817 Total profit(-loss). m€ 72.239 114.322 57.828 187.339 Net profit (-loss) holders of the Parent m€ 59.068 111.105 56.519 184.122 30.09.2025 31.12.2024 EPS (euros)* 2.8 9.1 Total equity m€ 1 203.956 1 166.221 Total liabilities m€ 1 035.423 1 223.287 Net debt m€ 899.281 1 055.708 Investment loans to EBITDA (ratio)** 4.2 4

Notes: *EPS (in euros) is calculated as: profit/loss attributable to the owners of the parent * 1000 / number of shares of which own shares are excluded. ** Investment loans / EBITDA. annualized. For comparability actual EBITDA of Tallink Grupp for the relevant period has been used.

Revenue

During the first nine months of 2025. Infortar's consolidated revenue increased by €493. 955 million reaching €1 419.6 million compared to €925.607 million in the same period in 2024. A positive impact came from the addition of new companies to the consolidation group compared to the previous year.

EBITDA and Segment Reporting

In the nine months of the 2025 financial year the EBITDA of the maritime transport segment amounted to EUR 102.5 million (9 months 2024: EUR 149.5 million).

Energy Segment: Nine-month EBITDA for 2025 was €76.5 million down from €79.5 million in 2024.

Real Estate Segment: EBITDA for real estate in the first nine months of 2025 reached €11 million. up from €11 million in the same period of 2024. In the real estate segment. the assessment of profitability takes into account the EBITDA of separate real estate companies.

Net Profit

Consolidated net profit for the first nine months of 2025 was €57.828 million compared to €187.339 million for the same period in 2024. The previous year results included a one-time profit from the Tallink acquisition.

Financing

Loan and lease obligations totalled €1 035.4 million for the first nine months of 2025 down from €1 166.2 million in 2024 mainly due to the consolidation of Tallink liabilities. The net debt EBITDA is 4.2.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of EUR) 30.09.25 31.12.24 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 136 142 167 579 Derivative financial assets 8 675 8 333 Settled derivative receivables 11 203 676 Other prepayments and receivables 108 491 155 351 Prepayments for taxes 4 005 3 831 Trade and other receivables 40 764 38 517 Prepayments for inventories 565 2 498 Inventories 164 238 215 914 Biological assets 499 941 Total current assets 474 582 593 640 Non-current assets 30.09.25 31.12.24 Investments to associates 20 449 16 603 Long-term derivative instruments 579 3 214 Other long term obligations 32 642 35 163 Property, plant and equipment at fair value 1 211 907 1 315 167 Investment property 68 510 67 931 Property, plant and equipment 653 410 594 291 Intangible assets 37 748 38 874 Right-of-use assets 34 833 47 598 Biological assets 7 891 2 753 Total non-current assets 2 067 969 2 121 594 TOTAL ASSETS 2 542 551 2 715 234 (in thousands of EUR) 30.09.25 31.12.24 Current liabilities Loan liabilities 284 430 497 162 Rental liabilities 8 839 9 020 Payables to suppliers 97 393 87 941 Tax obligations 42 583 49 354 Buyers' advances 40 516 31 126 Settled derivatives 212 8 728 Other current liabilities 58 556 63 431 Short term derivatives 7 672 27 704 Total current liabilities 540 201 774 466 Non-current liabilities 30.09.25 31.12.24 Long-term provisions 6 270 9 946 Deferred taxes 3 227 2 816 Other long-term liabilities 44 946 43 209 Long-term derivatives 1 797 1 471 Loan-liabilities 709 824 676 670 Rental liabilities 32 330 40 435 Total non-current liabilities 798 394 774 547 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1 338 595 1 549 013 (in thousands of EUR) 30.09.25 31.12.24 Equity Share capital 2 117 2 117 Own shares -51 -72 Share premium 32 484 32 484 Reserve capital 212 212 Option reserve 7 422 6 223 Hedging reserve -578 -21 674 Unrealised currency translation differences -3 45 Employment benefit reserve -44 -185 Retained earnings 908 175 890 167 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent 949 734 909 317 Minority interests 254 222 256 904 Total equity 1 203 956 1 166 221 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2 542 551 2 715 234

INCOME STATEMENT

(in thousands of EUR) Q3

2025 Q3

2024 9 M

2025 9 M

2024 Revenue 467 693 349 468 1 419 562 925 607 Cost of goods (goods and services) sold -371 837 -308 803 -1 241 781 -831 796 Write-down of receivables -28 4 -217 -53 Gross profit 95 828 40 669 177 564 93 758 Marketing expenses -11 123 -7 789 -34 218 -8 627 General administrative expenses -18 804 -13 423 -62 325 -27 679 Profit (loss) from derivatives -1 145 52 8 037 24 574 Profit (loss) from biological assets 4 511 44 4 615 17 Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of the investment property 0 -3 047 0 -2 891 Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of the investment property -5 607 0 -5 607 0 Other operating revenue 2 237 4 368 6 473 5 449 Other operating expenses -1 061 -452 -3 320 -784 Operating profit 64 836 20 422 91 219 83 817 (in thousands of EUR) Q3

2025 Q3

2024 9 M

2025 9 M

2024 Profit (loss) from investments accounted for by equity method 619 3 243 1 940 22 128 Financial income and expenses: Other financial investments 17 595 69 782 16 984 72 520 Interest expense -10 323 -11 340 -34 800 -24 466 Interest income 609 1 215 2 346 4 219 Profit (loss) from changes in exchange rates 388 160 2 156 Other financial income and expenses -705 -393 -1 977 -395 Total financial income and expenses 7 564 59 424 -17 445 52 034 Profit before tax 73 019 83 089 75 714 157 979 Corporate income tax -780 31 233 -17 886 29 360 Profit for the financial year 72 239 114 322 57 828 187 339 including: Profit attributable to the owners of the parent company 59 068 111 105 56 519 184 122 Profit attributable to non-controlling interest 13 171 3 217 1 309 3 217 Other comprehensive income 9 months

2025 9 months

2024 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the income statement: Revaluation of risk hedging instruments 21 237 0 Exchange rate differences attributable to foreign subsidiaries -48 -33 516 Total of other comprehensive income 21 189 -33 516 Total income 79 017 153 823 including: Comprehensive profit attributable to the owners of the parent company 77 708 0 Comprehensive profit attributable to non-controlling interest 1 309 150 659 Ordinary earnings per share (in euros per share) 2,75 9,11 Diluted earnings per share (in euros per share) 2,68 8,78

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Cash flows from operating activities (in thousands of EUR) 9 months

2024 9 months

2024 Profit for the financial year 57 828 187 339 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortisation, and impairment of non-current assets 98 758 33 567 Equity profits/losses -1 940 -156 017 Change in the value of derivatives -17 413 26 156 Other financial income/expenses -21 797 -66 Calculated interest expenses 34 800 24 466 Profit/loss from non-current assets sold -706 -301 Income from grants recognised as revenue -1 079 -319 Corporate income tax expense 17 886 -29 360 Income tax paid -17 475 -1 482 Change in receivables and prepayments related to operating activities 35 661 79 126 Change in inventories 57 722 -22 986 Change in payables and prepayments relating to operating activities -7 995 35 968 Change in biological assets 232 112 Total cash flows from operating activities 255 719 176 203 Cash flows from investing activities 9 months

2024 9 months

2024 Purchase of investments in associates -1 332 0 Proceeds from disposal of investments in associates Purchases of subsidiaries -39 927 -67 810 Given loans 2 708 2 057 Interest gain 2 134 4 019 Purchases Investment property -2 116 -10 566 Purchases of property, plant and equipment -52 605 -17 042 Proceeds from sale of property 78 110 707 Total cash flows used in investing activities -13 028 -67 773 Cash flows used in financing activities 9 months

2024 9 months

2024 Gain from goverment grants 2 638 0 Changes in overdraft -43 513 -30 457 Proceeds from borrowings 99 173 106 303 Repayments of borrowings -245 306 -114 706 Repayment of finance lease liabilities -11 703 -8 674 Interest paid -34 088 -24 968 Dividends paid -38 511 -30 332 Gain from share emission 22 3 152 Total cash flows used in financing activities -274 128 -99 682 0 0 TOTAL NET CASH FLOW -31 437 8 748 Cash at the beginning of the year 167 579 87 115 Cash at the end of the period 136 142 95 863 Net (decrease)/increase in cash -31 437 8 748

Infortar operates in seven countries. the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport. energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp. a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141.000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity. Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6558 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

www.infortar.ee/en/investor