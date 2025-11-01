Kia America Posts All-time October Year-to-date Sales Record

69,002 units sold in October sets new monthly sales record

Sales through Kia retailers set new October year-to-date record, increasing 8-percent over 2024

Best-ever October performances for the Carnival, Sportage and K5

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America delivered best October sales with a total of 69,002 units, setting Kia firmly on pace to deliver all-time best annual volume for the third straight year. This upward trajectory continues to be driven by retail sales at Kia dealerships with an 8-percent year-to-date gain over 2024. Kia has sold 705,150 units in 2025, marking an 8-percent increase in sales year-to-date.

Five Kia models - Niro (+75 percent); Carnival (+35 percent); K5 (+31 percent); Seltos (+32 percent) and Sportage (+17 percent) posted notable year-over-year October increases, with Carnival (+35 percent); Sportage (+17 percent) and K5 (+1 percent) each setting new October sales records. Sales of Kia's electrified models (+16 percent) and SUVs (+2 percent) increased over the same period last year, illustrating the popularity of the brand's diverse model line-up.

"Despite the numerous challenges facing the automotive industry, Kia is focused on long-term growth supporting our customers with a diverse model lineup that delivers outstanding value, and we continue to be on pace to deliver our third consecutive annual sales record," said Eric Watson, vice-president, sales operations, Kia America. "With the second-generation Telluride SUV set to debut at this month's Los Angeles Auto Show, Kia released off-road footage of the camouflaged model to further heighten the customer's anticipation. Kia's future remains very bright, and the brand will continue to grow as we move into the critical holiday sales season and into the new year."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America also made additional announcements, including:

Kia revealed the first teaser images of the upcoming all-new 2027 Telluride SUV ahead of its global debut at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show. On November 20, Kia America will pull the covers off one of the most anticipated new vehicles of the year and unveil the second generation of one of the brand's most successful vehicles in company history.

Kia also celebrated the transformative power of Telluride through a new creative campaign that highlighted the starring role Telluride played in Kia's total brand transformation. As the first Kia designed specifically for the U.S., the Telluride stands alone as the only SUV to capture World Car of the Year, North American Utility Vehicle of the Year , MotorTrend SUV of the Year and Car and Driver 10Best honors - in the same year (2020).

and honors - in the same year (2020). The discontinuation of the Kia Soul which is considered by many to be the first production vehicle in Kia's design-led and historic transformation, the Soul attracted new customers to the brand by projecting the kind of individuality and optimism that appealed to both the young and the young-at-heart. The last Soul model will roll off the production line at the conclusion of the 2025 model year. More than 1.5 million Kia Souls have been sold in the U.S. since 2009.



MONTH OF OCTOBER OCTOBER YEAR TO

DATE Model 2025 2024 2025 2024 EV9 666 1941 13,114 17911 EV6 508 1,732 11,585 17,717 K4/Forte 9,955 12,858 117,598 116,862 K5 7,631 5,818 60,212 34,294 Soul 3,991 4,622 44,399 44,716 Niro 2,698 1,546 22,807 26,678 Seltos 5,622 4,266 45,687 52,443 Sportage 16,057 13,681 150,159 132,439 Sorento 6,698 7,841 80,710 77,017 Telluride 8,571 9,694 101,069 91,448 Carnival 6,605 4,909 57,810 39,636 Total 69,002 68,908 705,150 653,078

