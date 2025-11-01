Hyundai Motor America Reports October 2025 Sales

Electrified sales up 8%; hybrid vehicle sales jump 41%

Record retail month for Palisade; retail sales increased 17%

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported October total sales of 70,118 units, a 2% decrease compared with October 2024. Hybrid and electrified sales reached new heights, jumping 41% and 8% respectively compared with October 2024 reinforcing Hyundai's leadership in electrified mobility. Best ever October model results include Sonata HEV, Elantra N, Elantra HEV, Tucson Family and the Santa Fe Family which rose 22% driven by strong hybrid demand. The Palisade lineup achieved its best October ever, totaling 9,549 units, including the start of Palisade HEV sales. Electrified vehicle sales represented 32% of retail mix.

"Hybrid vehicles led the way in October with a 41% increase, and electrified sales were up 8%," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "We saw strong EV demand leading up to the expiration of federal tax credits, and while that shift has temporarily disrupted the market, we're confident it will reset. Hyundai's momentum remains strong, and we're on pace for record retail and total sales for the year. Solid fundamentals, smart inventory strategy, and an exceptional team and dealer network power us."

October Total Sales Summary



Oct-25 Oct-24 % Chg 2025

YTD 2024

YTD % Chg Hyundai 70,118 71,802 -2 % 748,467 682,296 +10 %

October Product and Corporate Activities

Hyundai Brand Valuation Hits Record $24.6 B in Interbrand's 2025 Rankings: Hyundai Motor Company has achieved a record brand valuation of $24.6 billion and ranked 30 th in the 2025 Interbrand Best Global Brands Rankings. This marks 16 years of consecutive growth in brand value since 2010 and a 72 percent increase over the past five years. The company has been listed among the top 30 global brands for the second year in a row.

Hyundai Motor Company has achieved a record brand valuation of $24.6 billion and ranked 30 in the 2025 Interbrand Best Global Brands Rankings. This marks 16 years of consecutive growth in brand value since 2010 and a 72 percent increase over the past five years. The company has been listed among the top 30 global brands for the second year in a row. Randy Parker Named a Visionary Leader by Reuters 2025 Automotive D.R.I.V.E Honours: Randy Parker, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America, has been recognized as a Visionary Leader by Reuters in its 2025 Automotive D.R.I.V.E Honours.

Randy Parker, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America, has been recognized as a Visionary Leader by Reuters in its 2025 Automotive D.R.I.V.E Honours. Lil Jon Headlines "I See You" Campaign All-New 2026 Palisade Hybrid: Hyundai Motor America, in collaboration with its agency, Culture Brands, launched "I See You," a dynamic new marketing campaign for the all-new 2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid.

Hyundai Motor America, in collaboration with its agency, Culture Brands, launched "I See You," a dynamic new marketing campaign for the all-new 2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid. IONIQ 9 Wins Electric SUV of Texas at TAWA: The all-new 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 has been named the "Electric SUV of Texas" at the annual Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) Truck Rodeo, held September 25-26, 2025.

The all-new 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 9 has been named the "Electric SUV of Texas" at the annual Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) Truck Rodeo, held September 25-26, 2025. 2026 IONIQ 9 and Santa Cruz Awarded Top Safety Honors by The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS): The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has recognized two additional Hyundai models for outstanding safety performance. The all-new 2026 IONIQ 9 earned the 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) award, while the 2026 Santa Cruz secured a 2025 TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) designation.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has recognized two additional Hyundai models for outstanding safety performance. The all-new 2026 IONIQ 9 earned the (TSP+) award, while the 2026 Santa Cruz secured a 2025 (TSP) designation. Hyundai and PlusAI's Autonomous Hydrogen Truck Names to TIME's Best Inventions 2025: Hyundai Motor Company and PlusAI's autonomous XCIENT Fuel Cell Class 8 heavy-duty truck has been named one of TIME's 'Best Inventions of 2025'.

Hyundai Motor Company and PlusAI's autonomous XCIENT Fuel Cell Class 8 heavy-duty truck has been named one of TIME's 'Best Inventions of 2025'. COO Claudia Márquez Wins Top Corporate Entrepreneur Award: Hyundai Motor America chief operating officer Claudia Márquez has been honored with the Top Corporate Entrepreneur Gold Award by Negocios and Ejecutiva Magazines.

Hyundai Motor America chief operating officer Claudia Márquez has been honored with the Top Corporate Entrepreneur Gold Award by and Magazines. Hyundai Motor Group and Rhode Island School of Design Continue Partnership Exploring Advanced Biodesign and the Future of Mobility: Hyundai Motor Group and Rhode Island School of Design are pleased to continue their pioneering multiyear research partnership exploring the relationship between nature, art and design, and the future of mobility around this year's theme of "Tangible Futures."

Hyundai Motor Group and Rhode Island School of Design are pleased to continue their pioneering multiyear research partnership exploring the relationship between nature, art and design, and the future of mobility around this year's theme of "Tangible Futures." Hyundai and USC Expand STEM Impact for LA Youth: Hyundai Motor America is advancing its partnership with University of Southern California (USC) to support its educational initiatives both on campus and in the community. For the second time, Hyundai hosted its Hydrogen STEM Program for elementary school students from South Los Angeles through USC Joint Educational Project (JEP) on USC's campus.

Hyundai Motor America is advancing its partnership with University of Southern California (USC) to support its educational initiatives both on campus and in the community. For the second time, Hyundai hosted its Hydrogen STEM Program for elementary school students from South Los Angeles through USC Joint Educational Project (JEP) on USC's campus. Hyundai Donates $5 Million to Establish the Hyundai College of Education at Savannah State University: Hyundai announced a transformative $5 million donation to Savannah State University (SSU) to name the Hyundai College of Education at Savannah State University. This historic partnership marks the largest corporate investment in the university's 135-year history and represents a shared commitment to advancing education, workforce development and community impact across Georgia's coastal region.

Hyundai announced a transformative $5 million donation to Savannah State University (SSU) to name the Hyundai College of Education at Savannah State University. This historic partnership marks the largest corporate investment in the university's 135-year history and represents a shared commitment to advancing education, workforce development and community impact across Georgia's coastal region. Hyundai Clinches Triple Championship Titles at Road Atlanta: Hyundai Motor America and Bryan Herta Autosport (BHA) concluded the 2025 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season in championship-winning fashion at the FOX Factory 120. In the hard-fought two-hour season finale at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, the No. 98 Hyundai Elantra N TCR of Harry Gottsacker and Mason Filippi secured both the Drivers' and Teams' Championships, while Hyundai secured its fourth-consecutive Manufacturers' Championship in the TCR class.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Oct-25 Oct-24 % Chg 2025

YTD 2024

YTD % Chg Elantra 10,224 12,151 -16 % 126,436 113,769 +11 % Ioniq 5 1,642 4,498 -63 % 42,733 34,816 +23 % Ioniq 6 398 837 -52 % 9,530 9,934 -4 % Ioniq 9 317 0 - 4,494 0 - Kona 4,969 5,685 -13 % 62,247 70,193 -11 % Nexo 2 4 -50 % 5 93 -95 % Palisade 9,549 8,983 +6 % 102,331 90,775 +13 % Santa Cruz 1,719 2,427 -29 % 22,352 27,598 -19 % Santa Fe 11,800 9,644 +22 % 113,960 93,325 +22 % Sonata 4,306 6,300 -32 % 50,220 54,730 -8 % Tucson 23,036 19,829 +16 % 188,275 165,776 +14 % Venue 2,156 1,444 +49 % 25,884 21,287 +22 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

