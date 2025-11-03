

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Swiss franc fell to nearly a 3-week low of 0.8058 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 0.8038.



Against the pound, the euro and the yen, the franc dropped to 1.0589, 0.9295 and 191.35 from early highs of 1.0568, 0.9276 and 191.84, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.81 against the greenback, 1.08 against the pound, 0.93 against the euro and 187.00 against the yen.



