Marco Voci Joins From J.P. Morgan as a Managing Director

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Marco Voci has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the global Consumer Group. Based in London, Mr. Voci will focus on the active lifestyle, branded consumer products, and luxury goods sectors across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

He will work closely with Alexander Grünwald, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of the Consumer Group, who leads the firm's Luxury Goods team, Nate Pund, Managing Director and lead of the Active Lifestyle team, and senior colleagues across the teams to deepen their sector expertise in the region.

Mr. Voci joins from J.P. Morgan, where he was Head of Luxury Branded Lifestyle, EMEA, within the firm's Consumer and Retail Investment Banking team, focusing on a wide range of subsectors, including luxury, fashion and apparel, sporting goods, jewellery, watches, eyewear, and high-end design. Notable transactions that he advised on during his 12-year career at the firm include EssilorLuxottica's acquisition of Supreme, LVMH's acquisition of Tiffany, the sale of Reebok to ABG, Permira's acquisition of Gruppo Florence, and its sale of a minority stake in Golden Goose, the sale of Autry to Style Capital, and the sale of a stake in Valentino to Kering. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan in 2014, Mr. Voci spent two years with DC Advisory in its Business Services Group, having begun his career at Nomura in 2010 in the Financial Sponsors and Leveraged Finance teams.

Mr. Grünwald commented:"We are really pleased to welcome Marco to Houlihan Lokey and our global Consumer Group. His deep sector expertise and wide-ranging transaction experience across subsectors uniquely position him to elevate our active lifestyle, branded consumer products, and luxury goods coverage in the region. Marco's proven track record in navigating complex transactions will be extremely valuable as we continue to deliver differentiated, client-focused solutions in an increasingly dynamic sector."

"Houlihan Lokey has established itself as one of the leading advisors to the consumer sector, and under the group's leadership, its reputation in the active lifestyle and luxury goods space is outstanding," said Mr. Voci. "The combination of the firm's client-centric culture, sector-focused model, comprehensive suite of advisory services, and unparalleled access to private capital offers a unique environment to deliver high-impact outcomes. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to help our clients achieve their strategic growth ambitions."

With more than 130 industry-dedicated professionals worldwide, Houlihan Lokey's Consumer Group has earned a global reputation for providing superior service and achieving outstanding outcomes for clients in M&A advisory, capital-raising, restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services. In 2024, Houlihan Lokey was ranked as the No. 2 M&A advisor for all global consumer transactions, with 62 deals, by LSEG (formerly Refinitiv).*

*Excludes accounting firms and brokers.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital solutions, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. Houlihan Lokey serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. The firm is the No. 1 investment bank for all global M&A transactions for the past two years, the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past 10 years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past 11 years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 25 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by LSEG.

