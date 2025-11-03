

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were flat to slightly higher on Monday ahead of regional manufacturing PMI prints due later in the day.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.3 percent at 573.57 after ending half a percent lower on Friday, marking its fourth straight losing session.



The German DAX climbed 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 edged up by 0.1 percent in choppy trade amid budget talks in Paris, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.2 percent.



British oil major BP Plc rose 1.2 percent after it agreed to divest stakes in U.S. shale assets to Sixth Street for $1.5 billion.



Renault rallied 2.5 percent. The French automaker said it would sell a 26.4 percent stake in its Brazilian business, Renault do Brasil, to Chinese automaker Geely Automobile.



Ryanair Holdings fell nearly 2 percent. After reporting a 42 percent increase in first-half profit, the airline has warned of fare pressures and external risks.



