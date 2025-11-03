Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2025 exploration program (the "Program") at its 80%-owned Treaty Creek Project, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.

Results from the fifth and final drillhole from the Program are reported below.

Drilling Highlights:

Hole GS-25-191-W1 intersected a northeastward extension of the 300 Horizon Zone ("300H"), linking mineralized intercepts within the 300H and 300 North Zone ("300N") along two potential SC-1 Zone structural corridors. Highlights of the mineralized intercepts:

1.37 g/t gold , 4.09 g/t silver and 0.01% copper (1.43 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEQ")) over 23.80 meters (m) , including: 1.63 g/t gold , 4.89 g/t silver and 0.02% copper (1.70 g/t AuEQ) over 10.70m , and:

1.76 g/t gold , 1.74 g/t silver and 0.01% copper (1.80 g/t AuEQ) over 6.80m

1.88 g/t gold, 1.71 g/t silver and 0.01% copper (1.91 g/t AuEQ) over 5.90m

See Table 1 below for select drill results of hole GS-25-191-W1 accompanied by a plan map and cross section.

GS-25-191-W1 was targeted to demonstrate continuity between high-grade mineralization on a North-South axis between drillholes GS-25-190 and GS-25-191, as well as a Southwest-Northeast axis connecting the 300H and 300N mineralized domains. This drill hole further confirms a high grade intercept observed in GS-25-191 (4.12 g/t gold, 16.48 g/t silver, and 0.01% copper (4.30 g/t AuEQ) over 8.90m), stepping out 52m to the south intercepting 1.63 g/t gold, 4.89 g/t silver, and 0.02% copper (1.70 g/t AuEQ) over 10.70m. Additionally, a separate high-grade SC-1 like structure was intercepted lower in the hole, stepping out 75m to the north of several drillholes from 2022, providing continuity between 300H and 300N mineralized domains intercepting 1.88 g/t gold, 1.71 g/t silver, and 0.01% copper (1.91 g/t AuEQ) over 5.90m. Furthermore, a third unexpected intercept of 1.76 g/t gold, 1.74 g/t silver and 0.01% copper (1.80 g.t AuEQ) over 6.8m provides continuity to a previously unidentified additional SC-1 structure.

2025 Exploration Program

The 2025 Treaty Creek Exploration Program was designed to target gaps between the 300N and 300H Zones, as well as the recently discovered high-grade SC-1 Zone. The potential for additional high-grade SC-1 Zone-like structures was also targeted, with results confirming and expanding several high-grade corridors within and surrounding the 300N and 300H Zones.

Overall, drilling was successful in intersecting mineralization within and between these zones to confirm the higher-grade gold structures within the bulk-tonnage Mineral Resource at Treaty Creek. Ongoing reinterpretation of historic data is leading to the identification of further high-grade structural zones throughout the Goldstorm Deposit and will be included in an upcoming Mineral Resource estimate for Treaty Creek. The resource update will, in addition to updating the overall Mineral Resource, also provide sensitivity analysis of the tonnes and grade above 2 g/t gold. This analysis will provide Tudor with the ability to assess the potential for a higher-grade underground mine with a smaller footprint to kickstart gold production.

2025-2026 Plans for Treaty Creek

Preparation of an updated Mineral Resource estimate for Treaty Creek is underway, which will include the additional drilling from 2024 and 2025 exploration programs comprising approximately 15,000 meters of drill data. The updated block model used to estimate the 2025 Mineral Resource will be comprised of 5mx5mx5m blocks rather than the 10mx10mx10m blocks used to estimate the 2024 Mineral Resource estimate. The smaller block size will provide better resolution of the higher-grade gold mineralization. The updated Mineral Resource estimate is targeted to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

On receipt of the permit for the development of an underground ramp (see news release dated August 14, 2025 in respect of the filing of the permit application) to access the high-grade gold SC-1 Zone and the other zones, Tudor plans to collar the portal, and commence the excavation of, the underground ramp. Subject to receipt of all necessary permits, Tudor plans to commence the underground excavation in the third quarter of 2026.

Tudor is assessing opportunities for increasing the gold Mineral Resources at Treaty Creek in 2026 by drilling other known zones on the property. In particular, Tudor plans to follow up on drill hole PS-23-10 at the Perfectstorm Zone, which intersected 1.23 g/t gold, 3.43 g/t silver and 0.01% copper over 102.15 meters, including 1.80 g/t gold, 5.76 g/t silver and 0.02 % copper over 42.5 meters. Tudor expects to firm up exploration plans for 2026 over the winter.

Table 1: Select Drill Results for 2025 Exploration Program

Hole Collar

Coords Dip/

Azimuth From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Copper

(%) AuEQ(3)

(g/t) GS-25-188 429024 mE

6273658 mN -62/283 900.00 954.00 54.00 2.31 16.98 0.07 2.57



Including 900.00 906.00 6.00 4.07 99.86 0.45 5.64



and 901.50 903.00 1.50 5.90 343.00 1.45 11.16 GS-25-189 429024 mE 6273658 mN -71/293 836.00 845.00 9.00 2.45 0.94 0.01 2.48





882.50 885.50 3.00 7.01 4.22 0.01 7.06





1130.00 1334.00 204.00 0.65 4.78 0.48 1.29





1355.40 1365.60 10.20 3.72 6.04 0.29 4.14



Including 1357.50 1361.00 3.50 5.81 1.00 0.38 6.29 GS-25-190 428884 mE

6273677 mN -66/235 857.50 931.00 73.50 1.70 3.46 0.01 1.75



including 872.00 910.00 38.00 2.03 2.06 0.01 2.06



Including 872.00 880.00 8.00 2.58 3.01 0.01 2.62



and 899.50 910.00 10.50 4.41 3.46 0.01 4.46 GS-25-191 428884 mE

6273677 mN -64/245 776.50 822.50 46.00 1.70 12.56 0.02 1.85



including 782.00 790.90 8.90 4.12 16.48 0.01 4.30



and 812.10 819.50 7.40 1.91 25.06 0.01 2.17 GS-25-191-W1 428884 mE

6273677 mN -64/245 311.80 335.60 23.80 1.37 4.09 0.01 1.43



including 311.80 322.50 10.70 1.63 4.89 0.02 1.70





441.00 447.80 6.80 1.76 1.74 0.01 1.80





548.55 554.45 5.90 1.88 1.71 0.01 1.91 All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ and NQ diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5 m intervals.

The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1850/oz, Ag: $21/oz, Cu: $3.75/lb. Calculations used the formula AuEQ = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0100901) + (Cu ppm*0.0001236). All metals are reported in USD and calculations consider recoveries of 90 % for gold, 80 % for copper, and 80 % for silver.

True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Plan Map of Drillhole GS-25-191-W1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4494/272911_3545806fd4d2ebbc_001full.jpg

Cross Section of Drillhole GS-25-191-W1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4494/272911_3545806fd4d2ebbc_002full.jpg

2025 Deposit Overview

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4494/272911_3545806fd4d2ebbc_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's Senior Vice President of Exploration, Ken Konkin, P. Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Treaty Creek

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, comprising a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. The Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 21.66 million ounces gold grading 0.92 g/t, 2.87 billion pounds copper grading 0.18% and 128.73 million ounces silver grading 5.48 g/t and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 4.88 million ounces gold grading 1.01 g/t, 503.2 million pounds copper grading 0.15% and 28.97 million ounces silver grading 6.02 g/t, as disclosed in the "NI-43-101 Technical Report for the Treaty Creek Project", dated April 5, 2024 prepared by Garth Kirkham Geosystems and JDS Energy & Mining Inc. The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the Deposit.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which Tudor Gold has an 80% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine property to the southeast.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

