

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A 6.3 magnitude earthquake has struck northern Afghanistan in the early hours of Monday, killing more than 20 people and injuring hundreds of others.



The quake struck near Mazar-e-Sharif, one of the most populated cities in the country, after midnight, according to the United States Geological Survey.



USGS added that 'significant casualties' are likely.



Many buildings in Mazar-e Sharif, which has a population of more than 500,000, have collapsed.



The religious complex at the Blue Mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif, which is one Afghanistan's most beautiful mosques, has reportedly been damaged.



Reports quoting officials say the death toll is feared to increase as rescue efforts continue.



