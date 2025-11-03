

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The United States, Canada and UK have issued Travel Alerts warning its citizens to avoid travel to Tanzania due to disruption and unrest following the national election on October 29.



The Department of State has increased the Travel Advisory Level for Tanzania from Level 2 to Level 3, and urged U.S. citizens who are planning to travel to that county to reconsider it.



The updated Travel Advisory advised potential American travelers to reconsider travel to Tanzania due to unrest, crime, terrorism, and targeting of gay and lesbian individuals.



It says violent crime is common in Tanzania. It includes assault, sexual assault, robberies, mugging, and carjacking. Local police have limited resources to respond effectively to serious crime.



There is risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Tanzania. The risk of terrorist violence is most common in the Mtwara Region.



Members of the gay and lesbian community have been arrested, targeted, and harassed in the northern African country. People who identify as gay or lesbian may experience a higher likelihood of being targeted by police, the Ravel Advisory warns.



The State Department said those who decide to travel to Tanzania should have a plan to leave in an emergency that does not depend on U.S. government help.



The UK Foreign Office advised against all but essential travel to Tanzania. There are shortages of food, fuel and cash which have been compounded by the lack of internet services, FCDO said. There is also uncertainty around international transport options.



The Government of Canada has urged its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Tanzania due to civil unrest, movement restrictions, limited access to airports and telecommunications disruptions.



'Avoid all travel to within 10 km of the border with Mozambique, in the Mtwara Region, due to the presence of armed groups, the threat of terrorism and the risk of kidnapping,' it said.



Following protests and unrest in some parts of the country, the Tanzanian police announced a curfew effective from 6 pm to 6 am local time. It remains in place on the mainland. Protests are ongoing in parts of the country with some turning violent, including live fire.



There are widespread road blockades and closures nationwide. Many international flights have been cancelled to and from Nyerere International Airport, Dar es Salaam.



Arusha International Airport and Kilimanjaro International Airport appear to be partially operational. Some international and domestic flights to and from Zanzibar airport have been cancelled. There are no ferries running from Dar es Salaam to Zanzibar. The SGR rail service is also not running.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News