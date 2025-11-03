Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H81X | ISIN: SE0010573113 | Ticker-Symbol: 7ZA
Frankfurt
03.11.25 | 09:19
0,313 Euro
+43,35 % +0,095
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASCELIA PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASCELIA PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
03.11.2025 11:26 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ascelia Pharma Announces Management Changes to Support Future Growth

MALMÖ, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Ascelia Pharma (STO:ACE) - Ascelia Pharma AB (publ) (ticker:ACE), a biotech focused on improving the life of people living with rare cancer conditions, today announced changes to its executive leadership team. These changes are designed to strengthen the company's operational capabilities and position it for its next phase of growth.

Ascelia Pharma has recruited Anton Hansson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) who will join the company around late January 2026. Anton Hansson comes with a background in corporate finance, most recently from KPMG. The CFO role has until now been held in a dual capacity by the company's Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer. In addition, Jennie Wilborgsson, currently Vice President of Clinical Development, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO). The executive leadership team now consists of five members: CEO, Deputy CEO and CCO, CSO, COO and CFO, forming a streamlined and focused management structure aligned with the company's strategic priorities.

"While we continue to focus on the important milestones ahead for Orviglance, these changes mark an important step in preparing Ascelia Pharma for the next chapter in our growth journey," said Magnus Corfitzen, Chief Executive Officer.

About us

Ascelia Pharma is a biotech company focused on orphan oncology treatments. We develop and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs and have a clear development and market pathway. The company has two drug candidates - Orviglance and Oncoral - in development. Ascelia Pharma has global headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: ACE). For more information, please visit http://www.ascelia.com.

Contacts

Magnus Corfitzen, CEO
Email: moc@ascelia.com
Tel: +46 735 179 118

Julie Waras Brogren, Deputy CEO (Finance, Investor Relations & Commercial)
Email: jwb@ascelia.com
Tel: +46 735 179 116

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above.

Attachments

Ascelia Pharma Announces Management Changes to Support Future Growth

SOURCE: Ascelia Pharma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ascelia-pharma-announces-management-changes-to-support-future-growth-1096129

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.