

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle announced M42 and Oracle Health are working together to enable the creation of unified, longitudinal patient records that are accessible across the UAE. Oracle Health and M42 will integrate data from the Emirati Genome Program directly into the electronic health record to enable pharmacogenomic recommendations at the point of care to support personalized, data-driven care.



The Emirati Genome Program is a genomic initiative aimed at advancing disease prevention, early diagnosis, and personalized treatments tailored to local genetic profiles. M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees.



Seema Verma, Executive Vice President and General Manager at Oracle Health and Life Sciences, said: 'Delivering pharmacogenomic insights at the point of care will help doctors provide more personalized care and prescribe medications that are tailored to a patient's genetic makeup.'



