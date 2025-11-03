Snowline Gold Corp.: Snowline Announces Conditional Approval To Graduate To The Toronto Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (TSX-V:SGD)(US OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company meeting certain customary requirements of the TSX, including receipt of all required documentation.

The Company will issue a press release once the TSX confirms the date when trading of Snowline's common shares is expected to commence on the TSX.

Once listed on the TSX, the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSXV. Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the TSX listing, as there will be no change in the trading symbol or CUSIP for the common shares.

"This is a significant milestone for the Company, and we are thrilled to have received conditional approval to list on the TSX," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "We expect this listing to enhance our visibility, broaden our investor base, increase liquidity, and provide eligibility for potential index inclusion. This move reflects our rapid progress to derisk our business as well as the high-quality nature of our flagship Valley gold deposit, which is emerging as a globally relevant project."

ABOUT SNOWLINE GOLD CORP.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration and development company with mineral claim portfolio covering roughly 360,000 ha (3,600 km2). The Company is advancing its Valley gold deposit-a large, low-strip, near surface, >1 g/t Au bulk tonnage gold system located in the eastern Yukon-while continuing regional exploration of surrounding targets on the Rogue Project and the broader district in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

Valley hosts an open mineral resource estimate ("MRE") of 7.94 million ounces gold at 1.21 g/t Au in the Measured and Indicated categories (3.15 million ounces gold at 1.41 g/t Au Measured mineral resources and 4.79 million ounces gold at 1.11 g/t Au Indicated mineral resources) and an additional 0.89 million ounces gold at 0.62 g/t Au in the Inferred category1. Results of a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") of Valley suggest the potential for the deposit to support a long-life mining operation with a strong production profile and low production costs. The MRE and PEA are supported by the recent technical report for Rogue, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") standards, entitled "Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Rogue Project Yukon, Canada," dated August 27, 2025, with an effective date of March 1, 2025 and available on SEDAR+ and the Company's website.

Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits across the central Yukon and Alaska. The Company's comprehensive first-mover position and extensive exploration database provide a distinct competitive advantage and a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries, the advancement of a significant gold deposit, and the creation of a new gold district.

1Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by metal prices, economic factors, environmental, permitting, legal, title, or other relevant issues.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this news release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President Exploration for Snowline, as Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

