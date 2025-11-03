

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The euro fell to a 6-day low of 0.8767 against the pound and a 4-day low of 177.38 against the yen, from early highs of 0.8784 and 177.98, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the euro dropped to a 3-month low of 1.1508 and nearly a 5-month low of 1.7565 from early highs of 1.1542 and 1.7625, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro edged down to 2.0123 and 1.6146 from early highs of 2.0176 and 1.6177, respectively.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.86 against the pound, 174.00 against the yen, 1.14 against the greenback, 1.74 against the aussie, 1.97 against the kiwi and 1.60 against the loonie.



