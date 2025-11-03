

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch manufacturing activity lost growth momentum in October amid slower rises in output and new orders, survey data from S&P Global showed on Monday.



The Nevi manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 51.8 in October from September's 38-month high of 53.7. However, a score above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.



New orders grew at a weaker pace in October, and the overall expansion was driven by a renewed expansion in export orders on the back of higher demand from Europe and the Asia-Pacific region in particular.



Output also continued to increase, but the rate of growth was broadly in line with the series average.



Firms increased their purchasing activity in line with positive order books and instances of supply-chain disruption. The survey revealed that there was a slight fall in stocks of purchases.



On the price front, input prices increased slightly due to higher costs for food, energy, wages, and raw material costs. However, manufacturers raised their selling prices at a moderate rate.



Looking ahead, firms remained confident about expected activity over the next twelve months, months, partly due to new client wins and plans to increase product offerings and invest in capacity.



