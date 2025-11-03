

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The German market is up firmly in positive territory on Monday, led by gains in automobile and banking sectors. The undertone remains firm with investors continuing to assess recent earnings announcements, and looking ahead to a fresh batch of economic data from the region and the U.S.



The benchmark DAX was up 272.908 points or 1.14% at 24,227.35 a little while ago.



Siemens Energy, the top gainer in the benchmark index, is up nearly 4.5%. Mercedes-Benz is rising 3.2%, Rheinmetall is gaining 2.5% and Volkswagen is up 2.35%.



Deutsche Bank, BASF, Commerzbank, Continental, Allianz, BMW and Porsche Automobil Holding are up 1.5 to 2%. SAP, Deutsche Telekom, Henkel and Zalando are also notably higher.



Vonovia, Fresenius, Qiagen, Symrise, Hannover Rueck and Heidelberg Materials are down 0.5 to 1.3%.



Data from S&P Global showed the HCOB Germany Manufacturing PMI was confirmed at 49.6 in October 2025, compared to 49.5 in September and in line with the preliminary estimate.



