

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Loews Corporation on Monday reported higher profit for the third quarter, mainly supported by growth in insurance premiums.



Net income increased to $504 million, or $2.43 per share, from $401 million, or $1.82 per share a year ago.



Income before income tax rose to $689 million from $550 million a year earlier.



Revenue grew 4.6% to $4.671 billion, driven by higher insurance premiums of $2.783 billion, up from $2.593 billion a year ago.



Net investment income, however, slightly declined to $743 million from $776 million last year.



