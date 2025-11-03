

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has released new guidance for countries on ways to counter the immediate and long-term effects of sudden and severe cuts to external funding, which are disrupting the delivery of essential health services in many countries.



The new guidance, called 'Responding to the health financing emergency: immediate measures and longer-term shifts', provides a suite of policy options for countries to cope with the sudden financing shocks, and bolster efforts to mobilize and implement sufficient and sustainable financing for national health systems.



External health aid is projected to drop by 30 percent to 40 percent in 2025 compared with 2023, causing immediate and severe disruption to health services in low- and middle-income countries, according to WHO. Survey data from 108 LMICs collected in March indicate that funding cuts have reduced critical services - including maternal care, vaccination, health emergency preparedness and response, and disease surveillance - by up to 70 percent in some countries. More than 50 countries have reported job losses among health and care workers, along with major disruptions to health worker training programs.



'Sudden and unplanned cuts to aid have hit many countries hard, costing lives and jeopardizing hard-won health gains,' said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. 'But in the crisis lies an opportunity for countries to transition away from aid dependency towards sustainable self-reliance, based on domestic resources. WHO's new guidance will help countries to better mobilize, allocate, prioritize and use funds to support the delivery of health services that protect the most vulnerable.'



This year's funding cuts have compounded years of persistent health financing challenges for countries, including rising debt burdens, inflation, economic uncertainty, high out-of-pocket spending, systemic budget underfunding and heavy reliance on external aid.



