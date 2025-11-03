Harrison Global Holdings Inc.: Harrison Global Makes Power Move in U.S. Crypto Market with $2.5M Completed Deal

NASDAQ:BLMZ subsidiary advances multi-market digital finance strategy with $2.5M equity deal

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ) ("Harrison Global"), a diversified holdings company advancing next-generation media, entertainment, and Web3 initiatives, today announced the completion of a strategic equity investment into CoinBridge LLC ("CoinBridge"), a U.S.-based fintech and digital asset solutions provider. CoinBridge is building the on-chain gateway linking global capital to premium real-world assets, providing seamless fiat on/off ramp via stablecoins and access to yield-driven RWAs. It also advises on tokenization for asset originators to close the loop between off-chain value and on-chain liquidity, leading the next wave of blockchain finance. The investment was executed through Harrison Global's wholly-owned subsidiary, Asia-Pacific Stablecoin Digital Asset Trading Group Limited (the "Purchaser").

Under the agreement - now fully signed and finalized - the Purchaser acquired 5% of CoinBridge's issued shares (500 shares) from an existing shareholder for a total purchase price of US $2,500,000, consisting of US $1,000,000 in cash and US $1,500,000 in Bitcoin (valued at the BTC market price at 9:00 a.m. EST on the Closing Date).

"This investment marks an important advancement in Harrison Global's strategy to expand into key international digital finance markets," said Ryoshin Nakade, CEO of Asia-Pacific Stablecoin Digital Asset Trading Group Limited. "Strengthening our presence in the United States enhances our ability to deliver transformative Web3 and digital asset solutions to a growing global client base as we continue pursuing long-term growth and shareholder value. CoinBridge's strong operational foundation and regulatory commitment make them an exceptional partner for us. Together, we see substantial opportunities to develop new cross-border financial products, improve liquidity for digital assets between Asia and North America, and accelerate the adoption of innovative decentralized finance technologies. This transaction represents a meaningful step forward in our long-term roadmap to build a globally connected, compliance-driven digital ecosystem."

Highlights of Recent Acquisitions & Strategic Partnerships

In 2025, Harrison Global acquired a majority stake in Myth Korea Inc., a South Korean pop culture retail and experiential lifestyle company, supporting Harrison's international entertainment expansion.

Harrison Global also acquired Pokémon Center Korea, significantly expanding its consumer-experience footprint in Asia.

The company formed a strategic partnership with Biotree Co., Ltd., a Korean natural-product biotech firm focused on metabolic health, underscoring Harrison's diversification into health-tech adjacent sectors.

Harrison Global entered a collaboration with GRAPES Inc., an AI-powered digital entertainment platform, reflecting its push into next-generation virtual talent and creator ecosystems.

This transaction also establishes Harrison Global's first U.S.-regulated digital asset position structured through a compliance-first framework, strengthening the Company's eligibility for future institutional partnerships.

About Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ)

Harrison Global Holdings Inc. is a public holding company operating at the intersection of entertainment, media, and Web3 technologies. Through subsidiaries including BloomZ Japan, the Company delivers emerging digital content, voice-talent management, animation, and virtual experience services, while simultaneously expanding its presence across high-growth digital asset and fintech markets. Harrison Global continues to pursue strategic investments aligned with its mission to build global value through technological innovation.

