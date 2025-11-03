CoTec Holdings Corp.: CoTec Engages Alliance Advisors IR for Investor Relations Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an investor relations agreement with Alliance Advisors Canada Corp., doing business as Alliance Advisors Investor Relations ("Alliance Advisors IR"), to support the Company's communications and investor outreach efforts in North America.

Pursuant to an agreement dated October 30, 2025, entered with Alliance Advisors IR, the engagement is for an initial period of three months for a total fee of $9,500 USD per month for investor relations and communications services. The services include developing and managing Public Relations/media, social media and stakeholder relations. Following the three-month term, either party can terminate the agreement with a 30-day prior written notice. Alliance Advisors IR and its employees are at an arm's length relationship with the Company and have no direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities or has any intention or right to acquire such an interest. In addition, no securities will be issued as compensation. This Agreement is pending approval by the Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSX-V").

For further inquiries, the contact details for Alliance Advisors are as follows: Alyssa Barry, President, 400-22 E 5th Ave., Vancouver, BC, V5T 1G8, abarry@allianceadvisors.com, 1-833-947-5227

About Alliance Advisors

With headquarters in the U.S. and Canada, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations implements strategic IR programs to meet the specific needs of clients across diverse sectors. Leveraging industry best practices and modern investor strategies, the firm's seasoned professionals help clients navigate complex markets, drive shareholder engagement, and support their strategic growth on a global scale. Alliance Advisors IR is a division of Alliance Advisors, a global leader in shareholder engagement and governance advisory. For more information, visit allianceadvisors.com.

About CoTec Holdings Corp.

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V: CTH, OTCQB: CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening strategic critical mineral supply chains for the countries we operate in. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a game-changing platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to any benefits from the appointment of Alliance Advisors Canada Corp., as well as management's expectations in respect of current and potential future investments and projects of CoTec, and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements.

Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to: resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; permitting and regulatory risks; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; equipment leasing and availability; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather events; and social, transport, or geopolitical disruptions.

For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company, please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/cotec-engages-alliance-advisors-ir-for-investor-relations-services-1096094