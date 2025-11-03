

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $274.61 million, or $3.40 per share. This compares with $232.84 million, or $2.80 per share, last year.



Excluding items, IDEXX Laboratories Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.22 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.3% to $1.105 billion from $975.54 million last year.



IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $274.61 Mln. vs. $232.84 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.40 vs. $2.80 last year. -Revenue: $1.105 Bln vs. $975.54 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.81 - $13.01 Full year revenue guidance: $4,270 - $4,300 Mln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News