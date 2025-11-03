Anzeige
Montag, 03.11.2025
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
03.11.2025
ST Engineering iDirect Powers Verizon Frontline's Infrastructure Upgrade for Emergency Communications

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a leader in satellite communications, today announced its continued partnership with Verizon Frontline to enhance its emergency response capabilities through a significant infrastructure upgrade.

Verizon is upgrading its network to ST Engineering iDirect's Intuition infrastructure, featuring DCR/DBR, a virtualized, cloud-native hub architecture.

Verizon is upgrading its network to ST Engineering iDirect's Intuition infrastructure, featuring DCR/DBR, a virtualized, cloud-native hub architecture. This modernization reduces Verizon's physical footprint at the teleport and once fully implemented, will enable faster deployment of mission-critical resources while ensuring uninterrupted services during emergencies such as hurricanes, wildfires, and other natural disasters.

"The modernization of our network with the Intuition infrastructure underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting first responders and communities," said Stuart Burson, Director of Satellite Solutions at Verizon. "This investment ensures we're always ready to deliver resilient, innovative connectivity solutions precisely when they're needed most."

"With the Intuition upgrade, we are enabling Verizon to respond faster and operate more flexibly, aligning their capabilities with real-world disaster recovery needs," said Darren Ludington, Regional VP Americas at ST Engineering iDirect. "These advancements guarantee reliable communication tools for first responders, ensuring success in any emergency scenario."

The decade-long partnership between ST Engineering iDirect and Verizon Frontline reflects a shared commitment to innovation and equipping first responders with the tools needed to protect communities.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net.

ST Engineering iDirect

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2809844/ST_Engineering_iDirect_x_Verizon.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799519/ST_Engineering_iDirect_PR_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/st-engineering-idirect-powers-verizon-frontlines-infrastructure-upgrade-for-emergency-communications-302600753.html

