

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB), a personal care products maker, and Kenvue, Inc. (KVUE), a consumer health company, announced Monday an agreement under which Kimberly-Clark will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Kenvue common stock in a cash and stock transaction that values Kenvue at an enterprise value of approximately $48.7 billion, based on the closing price of Kimberly-Clark common stock on October 31, 2025.



Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by each company's Board of Directors, Kenvue shareholders will receive $3.50 per share in cash as well as 0.14625 Kimberly-Clark shares for each Kenvue share held at closing, for a total consideration to Kenvue shareholders of $21.01 per share, based on the closing price of Kimberly-Clark shares as of October 31, 2025.



This transaction brings together two iconic American companies to create a combined portfolio of complementary products, including 10 billion-dollar brands, that touch nearly half the global population through every stage of life.



Based on current projections, the combined company would generate 2025 annual net revenues of approximately $32 billion and approximately $7 billion of adjusted EBITDA.



Kimberly-Clark and Kenvue have identified approximately $1.9 billion in cost synergies and approximately $500 million in incremental profit from revenue synergies, partially offset by reinvestment of approximately $300 million.



The cost synergies are expected to be captured in the first three years following closing, and the revenue synergies are expected to be captured within four years post close. Kimberly-Clark expects $2.5 billion of cash costs to achieve these synergies, invested within the first two years post close.



The transaction is expected to deliver immediate value creation to Kenvue shareholders from $6.8 billion in upfront cash consideration.



The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to the receipt of Kenvue and Kimberly-Clark shareholder approvals, regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.



Upon closing of the transaction, current Kimberly-Clark shareholders are expected to own approximately 54% and current Kenvue shareholders are expected to own approximately 46% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.



As part of the transaction, Kimberly-Clark has received committed financing from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and intends to fund the cash component of the transaction consideration through a combination of cash from its balance sheet, proceeds from new debt issuance, and proceeds from the previously announced sale of a 51% interest in its International Family Care and Professional business.



Mike Hsu will be the Chairman and CEO of the combined company. At closing, three members of the Kenvue Board will join the Kimberly-Clark Board. The combined company will maintain Kimberly-Clark's headquarters in Irving, Texas and continue to have a significant presence in Kenvue's locations.



