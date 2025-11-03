

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.K.'s stock market's FTSE 100 is gaining some ground in positive territory on Monday, with stocks from the banking sector attracting attention ahead of the Bank of England's monetary policy announcement this week.



Mining stocks are a bit weak, limiting market's upside.



The FTSE 100 was up 10.75 points or 0.11% at 9,728.00 a few minutes before noon.



Airtel Africa is up 3.25%, extending recent gains. Haleon is rising 2.3%. Prudential, Standard Chartered, British American Tobacco, Metlen Energy & Metals, Diageo, Schroders, M&G, Games Workshop and Easyjet are up 1.5 to 2%.



British oil major BP is gaining about 1.2% after it agreed to divest stakes in U.S. shale assets to Sixth Street for $1.5 billion.



Convatec Group is declining by nearly 3%. Vodafone is down 2.7%, while Anglo American Plc, Glencore, Entain, Rio Tinto, Antafagasta and Barratt Redrow are down 1.3 to 2%.



Data from S&P Global showed the UK Manufacturing PMI rose to 49.7 in October from 46.2 in September, slightly above the initial estimate of 49.6. This marks the highest level in a year and signals near stabilization, reflecting the first rise in production in 12 months.



