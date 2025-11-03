

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) updated its 2025 EPS outlook range to $12.81 - $13.01, incorporating a $0.33 increase at midpoint from prior guidance, reflecting $0.22 benefit from operational performance, $0.04 benefit from lower effective tax rate, net of impacts related to recent U.S. tax law changes, and approximately $0.07 combined benefit from updated estimates for interest expense, average shares outstanding, and foreign exchange impacts. The updated EPS growth outlook is 20% - 22% as reported and 12% - 14% on a comparable basis.



The company updated full year revenue growth guidance range to $4.27 billion - $4.30 billion, or reported growth of 9.6% - 10.3%, an increase of $43 million at midpoint. The company increased outlook for organic revenue growth to 8.8% - 9.5%, an increase of approximately 1% at midpoint.



For the third quarter, The company's earnings totaled $274.61 million, or $3.40 per share. This compares with $232.84 million, or $2.80 per share, last year. Comparable EPS was $3.22 compared to $2.79. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue rose 13.3% to $1.105 billion from $975.54 million last year.



Shares of IDEXX are up 5% in pre-market trade on Monday.



