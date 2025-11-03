

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International, Inc. (HON) announced Monday the appointment of Jim Currier as President and CEO of the spun-off Aerospace Business, which will be named Honeywell Aerospace as an independent, publicly traded company.



Currier has served as the President and CEO of the Honeywell Aerospace Technologies business since 2023. Previously, he spent nearly two decades in senior roles across the globe at Honeywell, including as President of the Electronic Solutions business, President of the company's Aftermarket organization across Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, and Vice President of Airlines, North America.



Honeywell also announced that Craig Arnold has been selected to serve as Chairman of the Honeywell Aerospace Board of Directors.



Arnold will serve on Honeywell's Board of Directors effective immediately. He will assume his role as non-executive Board Chair upon the completion of Honeywell Aerospace's planned spin-off from Honeywell.



Arnold brings more than two decades of experience in senior leadership roles at industrial and technology businesses. Most recently, he served as Chairman and CEO of Eaton Corp. He previously spent more than two decades at General Electric where he held international leadership roles across multiple businesses.



The planned spin-off is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026 and the independent company will be headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.



As a standalone company, Honeywell Aerospace will be one of the largest publicly listed pure-play aerospace suppliers, with more than $15 billion in 2024 sales and leading positions in propulsion, cockpit and navigation systems and auxiliary power.



