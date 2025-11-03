Mediabistro Unveils Bold New Design and Appoints Industry Veteran Matt Charney as Executive Editor

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Mediabistro, the trusted community for media professionals, today announced the launch of its revitalized site design and the appointment of Matt Charney as Executive Editor. The relaunch brings new creative energy to one of media's most recognizable brands while reinforcing its commitment to quality, insight, and innovation.

A Renewed Creative Identity

Founded in the late 1990s, Mediabistro quickly became a cultural landmark for journalists, publishers, and creative professionals. The new design reintroduces the color, vibrancy, and personality that defined its early years, while modernizing the user experience for today's digital media landscape.

"As Mediabistro evolves, we're proud to celebrate the originality and passion that built its legacy while positioning it for the next generation of creative professionals," said Miles Jennings, CEO of Mediabistro. "Our redesign reflects the moment we're in, where technology can amplify human creativity."

Charney Joins as Executive Editor

Mediabistro has appointed Matt Charney, one of the most respected voices in content, marketing, and media strategy, to lead its editorial direction. Charney has held senior communications and editorial roles with The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros. Entertainment, Monster Worldwide, Cornerstone OnDemand, Allegis Global Solutions, SmartRecruiters, and HR.com.

He is recognized for transforming global brands through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative strategy, building platforms that blend editorial excellence with measurable business impact. Charney's experience spans Hollywood studios, Fortune 500 corporations, and high-growth technology companies, bringing a uniquely cross-industry perspective to Mediabistro's creative mission.

"Mediabistro has always been where creativity meets career," said Charney. "Our goal is to honor that history while redefining what it means to be a media professional in the age of AI and constant reinvention."

About Mediabistro

Mediabistro connects job seekers, creators, and employers across the media and creative industries. Since its founding, it has evolved from a grassroots gathering place into a trusted destination for professionals in journalism, creative writing, design, publishing, marketing, advertising, and beyond. Visit Mediabistro at http://www.mediabistro.com.

Contact:

Matt Charney

editor@mediabistro.com

SOURCE: Mediabistro

