Classover Holdings, Inc.: Classover Holdings enters into Strategic Partnership with YZi Labs-Backed Paimon Finance to Advance Web3 and Real-World Asset Integration

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ, KIDZW) ("Classover"), a leading provider of K-12 educational AI technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Paimon Finance, a portfolio company of YZi Labs (formerly Binance Labs), to explore and develop Web3-enabled Real-World Asset (RWA) products within the education ecosystem.

Paimon Finance, an emerging Web3 infrastructure firm incubated by YZi Labs-a blockchain innovation platform with roots in the BNB Chain network-has developed an institutional-grade RWA tokenization platform designed to bridge real-world assets with compliant digital representation. The partnership brings together Paimon's tokenization and blockchain infrastructure expertise with Classover's expanding digital strategy, aiming to responsibly advance how real-world assets can be verified, represented, and exchanged on-chain.

"Partnering with Paimon Finance, which is backed by YZi Labs and part of the BNB Chain ecosystem, provides Classover with access to world-class blockchain expertise," said Stephanie Luo, Founder and CEO of Classover. "Together, we aim to explore how Web3 and tokenization can support more transparent, secure, and inclusive value systems."

The collaboration seeks to lay groundwork for responsible innovation across both sectors by pursuing:

Co-development of tokenized social-impact products anchored in verifiable on-chain data;

Deployment of Paimon's RWA infrastructure for compliant token issuance and cross-chain interoperability; and

Exploration of liquidity and incentive models that align digital assets and creative content with blockchain-based transparency.

"Real-world asset tokenization represents one of the most promising frontiers in Web3," said Guyan Liu, Founder of Paimon Finance. "By joining forces with Classover, we can demonstrate how blockchain technology can bring measurable transparency and value recognition to real-world assets."

This partnership also marks Classover's broader entry into the RWA and decentralized finance ecosystem, reinforcing its vision to blend corporate innovation with Web3 technologies that advance inclusion, accountability, and transparency.

The strategic partnership is non-binding and neither party is under any contractual obligation to the other in respect of the intended goals of such agreement. Accordingly, there is no assurance that any material benefits will be derived from the partnership.

About Classover

Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) is a K-12 online education company transforming over 420,000 hours of live teaching experience into AI-powered learning systems. By combining artificial intelligence and blockchain verification, Classover is building the next generation of education infrastructure - where learning becomes measurable, verifiable, and connected across borders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Classover's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Classover's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Classover's control including, but not limited to: Classover's ability to obtain the benefits of the strategic partnership with Paimon; Classover's ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; the scope, cadence, research objectives, and anticipated outcomes of the On-chain Digital Learning Credential initiative; Classover's financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; Classover's ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in Classover's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; Classover's ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; Classover's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; regulatory changes related to crypto assets; fluctuations in the price of crypto assets; risks related to the custody of crypto assets, including security risks; Classover's ability to attract and retain key personnel; Classover's expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Classover may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in Classover's filings with the SEC. Classover's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Classover in this press release is based only on information currently available to Classover and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Classover undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

