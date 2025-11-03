Swedbank AB: Swedbank completes acquisition of Stabelo

3 November 2025

Swedbank has today finalised the acquisition of the mortgage company Stabelo.

"I'm pleased that Swedbank has completed this transaction and that we can now work together to strengthen our customer offering," says Tomas Hedberg, Deputy CEO of Swedbank.

The acquisition is part of Swedbank's strategy and aims to develop the mortgage business with a complementary brand, new technology, and new distribution channels for mortgages.

With Swedbank as owner, Stabelo will be able to develop its offering. Stabelo will continue to operate in the mortgage market under its own brand.

Financial Information

The purchase price at the time of completion is approximately SEK 350 million. The final amount will depend on Stabelo's performance through to 2028.

Stabelo's financial results will be consolidated into Swedbank AB as of 3 November 2025.

In 2024, Stabelo had total operating income of SEK 19 million, primarily driven by net interest income.

Operating expenses amounted to SEK 66 million, about half of which were staff costs. Lending to the public totalled SEK 19 billion and credit losses were negligible.

The acquisition is expected to negatively impact Swedbank Group's Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio by approximately 10 basis points.

About Stabelo

Stabelo was founded in 2016 and has created one of the market's most modern and efficient platforms for mortgages.

They have a fully digital mortgage process and distribute mortgages both independently and through partnerships.

Stabelo has around 30 employees and the company's CEO is Hampus Brodén.

Contact

Maria Caneman, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46 72 238 32 10

Email: maria.caneman@swedbank.se

Hannes Mård, Head of Press

Phone: +46 73 057 41 95

Email: hannes.mard@swedbank.se

