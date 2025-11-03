InterDigital, Inc.: InterDigital awarded injunction against Disney by German court

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced it has been awarded an injunction against Disney by a court in Germany.

The Munich Regional Court ruled that InterDigital is entitled to an injunction over Disney's infringement of an InterDigital patent which enables a method for dynamically overlaying a first video stream with a second video stream comprising, for example, subtitles. Disney can appeal the decision.

The judgment from the Munich court follows a decision from a court in Brazil, in a parallel litigation, to grant a preliminary injunction in InterDigital's favor, after the court found that Disney infringed both of the InterDigital patents-in-suit.

"This is another illustration of how Disney uses InterDigital's innovations to stream content to consumers and to build a multi-billion-dollar global streaming business," commented Josh Schmidt, Chief Legal Officer, InterDigital. "Disney understands the importance of innovation and IP protection to its own business. We encourage Disney to take a license that fairly values InterDigital's key innovations."

About InterDigital®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence ("AI"), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

