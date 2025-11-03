The Ensign Group, Inc.: The Ensign Group Expands in Utah

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of the following skilled nursing facilities:

Stonehenge of American Fork, a 90-bed skilled nursing facility located in American Fork, Utah;

Stonehenge of Cedar City, a 50-bed skilled nursing facility located in Cedar City, Utah;

Stonehenge of Ogden, a 52-bed skilled nursing facility located in Washington Terrace, Utah;

Stonehenge of Orem, a 34-bed skilled nursing facility located in Orem, Utah;

Stonehenge of Richfield, a 30-bed skilled nursing facility located in Richfield, Utah;

Stonehenge of South Jordan, a 32-bed skilled nursing facility located in South Jordan, Utah; and

Stonehenge of Springville, a 50-bed skilled nursing facility located in Springville, Utah.





The real estate was acquired by subsidiaries of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign's captive real estate company, and all seven facilities will be operated by Ensign affiliated operators.

"We have admired Stonehenge for many years and are honored to continue their legacy as one of the top providers in the State of Utah." said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. "This strategic acquisition adds high quality, newer constructed properties to our existing footprint in a very important state for us. The locations are a perfect fit with our existing clusters and introduce us into a few new markets. We are also thrilled to add these assets to Standard Bearer's growing real estate portfolio", he added.

Steve Farnsworth, President of Milestone Healthcare LLC, Ensign's Utah-based subsidiary, further commented "We are so excited to work with the staff, residents, and the families at each of these locations. We are confident that there are many things we can learn from the amazing group of caregivers already present in these operations. We look forward to combining our deep bench of talented resources with the amazing talent in these operations and will strive to provide top-notch services to each of these communities for decades to come."

In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced it acquired the operations of "The Health Center of Eastview" a 90-bed skilled nursing facility located in Birmingham, Alabama. The facility will be operated by an Ensign affiliated operator and is subject to a long-term triple net lease.

These acquisitions bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 369 healthcare operations, which includes 47 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 155 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

