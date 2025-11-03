Core Silver Corp.: Core Silver Reviews Widespread Gold Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Core Silver Corp. ("Core Silver" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(FSE:8ZR)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to summarize widespread gold results and their associated silver values from the Silver Lime Polymetallic Project ("Silver Lime" or the "Project"), located within the Company's 100%-owned Blue Property (the "Property") in the Atlin Mining District of northwestern British Columbia.

Nick Rodway, President & CEO of Core Silver, commented: "Gold is proving to be an integral part of the Silver Lime mineralizing system. Its consistent presence from porphyry-proximal CRD zones at depth to surface epithermal veins demonstrates that Silver Lime is not just a high-grade silver discovery, but a large, precious and base metal-bearing system that displays significant vertical and lateral continuity."

Gold and silver mineralization at Silver Lime occur across a Porphyry-Skarn-Carbonate Replacement-Epithermal continuum centered on the Sulphide City Cu-Mo Porphyry. Outboard zones host progressively more precious-metal-rich mineralization including Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu±Au carbonate replacement, base metal sulphide veins and distal Au-Ag quartz-carbonate veins. Results from recent exploration programs confirm that precious metal enrichment is widespread, structurally controlled, and displays continuity across the 9.5×10-kilometre footprint at Silver Lime (Figures 1,2).

PROJECT TARGETS SUMMARY

The North Gold Target (6km from porphyry centre)

North Gold contains sheeted epithermal quartz-carbonate veins and breccias that have previously returned up to 1.81g/t Au and 111g/t Ag (Table 1). These veins reside within a 120-meter-wide zone and have been mapped for over 600 metres along strike. Most samples from this zone have returned >0.25g/t Au and >10g/t Ag confirming a broad, open-ended gold-silver system located 6 kilometres north of the Sulphide City Porphyry.

The Falcon Target (2.4km from porphyry centre)

The Falcon Target represents a zone of metasediment-hosted quartz-carbonate±sulphide veins that contain considerable gold and silver. Samples collected from veins at Falcon measuring up to 2 metres in width include: 19.5g/t Au and 33g/t Ag (D935063), 1.82g/t Au with 65g/t Ag and 9.92% Cu (152035) and 3.67g/t Au with 2,641g/t Ag and >4% Pb+Zn (88339) - located approximately 1 kilometre north of the Jackie Target.

The Jackie & Pete's Targets (2.1km - 1.1km from porphyry centre)

In 2022 and 2023, diamond drilling at the Jackie and Pete's targets intersected narrow, widespread zones of variably altered intermediate dykes with late fugitive calcite veining:

At Jackie, drill hole SLM22-004 intersected several gold-bearing intervals, most notably: 2 metres of 5.42g/t Au and 5.6g/t Ag within 8 metres of 0.69g/t Au and 6.5g/t Ag from 335 metres depth.

More than 300 metres to the southwest, drill hole SLM23-041 intersected 10 metres of 0.32g/t Au including 2 metres of 3.10g/t Au from 17.05m depth.

At Pete's, numerous drill holes intersected narrow gold zones at shallow depths associated with locally extensive bleaching and fugitive calcite veining. SLM23-026 intersected several 2-metre-wide zones under 45 metres drilled depth that graded between 0.24 and 1g/t Au, whereas SLM23-029 intersected dense fugitive calcite veining over 1.64 metres that yielded 3.46g/t Au with 64g/t Ag from 10.36m depth.

2025 drilling at the Jackie Target intersected extensive dyking and fugitive calcite veining to depths exceeding 200 metres. All assays are pending.

Additional gold-silver targets at Jackie include massive galena-pyrite dominant quartz-carbonate veins. Outcropping vein samples have previously returned up to 1.16g/t Au with 913g/t Ag, >20% Pb, 0.61% Cu and 1.9% Zn (Sample 12883).

The Amp & Pike Valley Targets (1.1km - 0.5km from porphyry centre)

The Amp and Pike Valley targets contain abundant quartz-carbonate-base metal sulphide veining and pods exposed at surface associated with widespread felsic-to-intermediate dyking that have historically graded up to 0.75g/t Au, 260g/t Ag, 6.5% Pb and 3.8% Zn (F421207, Pike Valley) and 2.98g/t Au with 497g/t Ag, 0.44% Cu and 3.0% Pb (152058, Amp).

The Grizzly Target (<0.5km from porphyry centre)

The Grizzly Target consists of laterally extensive zones of high-grade Ag-Zn-Pb-Cu±Au dyke-contact skarn and massive sulphide carbonate replacement mineralization with local fugitive calcite. Drilling in 2022 returned 5.64 metres of 254g/t Ag, 5.1% Pb, 4.8% Zn, 0.11% Cu, and 0.12g/t Au from 57.36 metres depth, including: 3.15 metres of 424g/t Ag, 9.1% Pb, 8.3% Zn, 0.20% Cu, and 0.14g/t Au; and 1.16 metres of 1,145g/t Ag, 23.2% Pb, 23.5% Zn, 0.52% Cu, and 0.37g/t Au from 58.54 metres depth in hole SLM22-011.

Recent prospecting identified gold-bearing carbonate replacement mineralization at the base of Grizzly Ridge, approximately 300 metres southeast of the 2022 intercept. Samples collected here graded up to 1.32g/t Au with 545g/t Ag, 13.1% Pb and 4.9% Zn (F422095).

Figure 1: Simplified plan view map with satellite imagery highlighting gold values across the Silver Lime Polymetallic Project.



Figure 2: Photographs of gold-bearing veins and sulphide occurrences at the Silver Lime Project.

Gold in the Porphyry-CRD-Epithermal Continuum

Gold at Silver Lime represents the late and most evolved stage of the system's mineralizing history. Early Cu-Mo porphyry and Fe-Zn-Cu skarn mineralization grades outward into Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu±Au carbonate replacement zones, and finally into distal Au-Ag-bearing epithermal veins. This continuum, spanning over 9 km laterally, demonstrates a long-lived hydrothermal event capable of producing significant precious metal enrichment from the porphyry core outward.

Gold-bearing calcite and quartz-carbonate veins at Jackie, Pete's, Grizzly, Falcon, Amp, and North Gold are interpreted as late, structurally focused feeders tapping the Sulphide City Porphyry system, confirming the connectivity of the mineralized corridors.

Table 1 - Top 10 Gold Rock Samples at the Silver Lime Project Sample ID Year Target Easting (m) Northing (m) Exposure Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % D935063 2022 Falcon 538932 6558100 Outcrop 19.50 33 0.01 0.3 0.0 152076 2021 Amp 537335 6559205 Float 6.75 931 0.01 0.4 0.1 88336* 1990 Falcon 538917 6558258 Outcrop 6.29 17 0.00 0.1 0.0 88339* 1990 Falcon 538974 6558302 Outcrop 3.36 2641 0.15 2.5 3.3 152058 2021 Amp 537228 6559203 Outcrop 2.98 497 0.44 3.0 0.1 88338* 1990 Falcon 538976 6558313 Outcrop 1.93 763 0.06 2.0 0.5 152035 2021 Falcon 538944 6558673 Outcrop 1.82 65 9.92 0.1 0.1 152217 2021 N. Gold 536661 6564685 Outcrop 1.81 110 0.08 0.0 0.0 152216 2021 N. Gold 536689 6564654 Outcrop 1.74 5.0 0.00 0.0 0.0 152072 2021 Amp 537018 6559872 Outcrop 1.60 6.5 0.00 0.0 0.0

Table 1 - (*) marks historic samples and data referenced in: Visagie (1991): Geochemical and Geological Report on the Willison Creek Claims; BC Assessment Report 21162.

ABOUT THE SILVER LIME POLYMETALLIC PROJECT

The Silver Lime Project lies in an underexplored region of northwestern British Columbia. Host rocks are primarily metasediments of the pre-Late Devonian Nisling Assemblage. These metasediments are bound to the west by the Coast Plutonic Complex, and to the east by the Llewellyn Fault. The Llewellyn Fault is a regional, metal endowed, southeast striking brittle dextral strike slip feature. Mineralization styles common along the entire length of the Llewellyn Fault are Mesothermal Au, Epithermal Au, Intrusion-Related Au, Skarn and Cu-Mo Porphyries.

The geology, mineralization and alteration observed at the Silver Lime Project are all indicative of a nearby and buried Zn-Cu-Ag-Pb-Skarn and Mo-Cu-Ag Porphyry System. Brittle to ductile high strain shear zones are common across the Blue Property, notably the Llewellyn Shear Zone and the Wann River Shear Zone. Right-lateral strike-slip faulting, most likely related to the Llewellyn Fault System, and related transfer faults are interpreted to have provided a plumbing network at the Sulphide City Porphyry Target, allowing the Sulphide City Stock and its related mineralizing hydrothermal system to generate widespread sulphide and epithermal mineralization across the Silver Lime Project. The Eocene Sulphide City System is also evidenced to have overprinted an older, Cretaceous layered mafic intrusion that outcrops at Jackie and Pike Valley.

SAMPLING, PREPARATION & QA/QC

All rock and drill core samples are transported by helicopter at the end of each field day to the core logging facility in Atlin, BC for processing. Field samples were chosen to capture homogenous lithology, alteration, mineralization, and veining. All rock and drill core samples are submitted to Bureau Veritas (BV) Labs in Whitehorse, YT. Each sample is crushed to 70% passing 2mm, then pulverized to 85% passing 200-micron mesh. All samples then undergo a 4-Acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish for a 59-element ultra trace package (Method Code MA-250), as well as fire assay by Pb collection with ICP-ES finish for Au, Pt, and Pd (Method code FA-330). Samples that hit upper detection limits for elements of interest on the primary multi-element method are further analyzed via a secondary 4-Acid digest with an ICP-OES finish (Method Code MA-370). Extremely high-grade Pb samples were analyzed via a tertiary overlimit method, GC-817.

All historic diamond drilling assay results are presented as uncut weighted averages. Interval widths represent drilled HQ core lengths and true width is unknown currently.

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 DISCLOSURE

Nicholas Rodway, P.Geo, (Licence# 46541) (Permit to Practice# 100359) is CEO and Director of the Company, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Rodway has reviewed and verified, to the best of his knowledge, the scientific and technical data in this news release. Verification included review of field notes, sample tags, analytical certificates from Bureau Veritas Labs, and comparison of results to original data sets. No limitations were noted during the verification process.

ABOUT CORE SILVER CORP.

Core Silver Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company currently holds 100% ownership in the Blue Property Mineral Tenure, which covers a land area of114,074 hectares (~1,140 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp located in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation. The Blue Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140km in length and runs from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, south through the Blue Property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Silver believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the Blue Property Mineral Tenure. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The Company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property Mineral Tenure to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Silver is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

