Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines Provides Financing Update

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Unusual Machines (NYSE American:UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, today provides a financing update based on the use of an at the market (ATM) financing for the month of October 2025.

During the month of October 2025, Unusual Machines raised a total of $72,144,881 at an average price of $15.46 from the ATM. This reached the staircase financing targets based on the capital formation strategy Unusual Machines has previously discussed. A total of 4,666,600 shares were sold. This is the fourth financing Unusual Machines has done in the last year (Table 1) and proceeds will be used to continue to accelerate growth.

Table 1: Unusual Machines' Financings

Month Share Price Total Gross Proceeds October 2024 $1.52 $1.96M May 2025 $5.00 $40.00M July 2025 $9.70 $48.50M October 2025 $15.46* $72.14M

*Average gross sales price

"It's remarkable to see how far we've come in just a year. We've grown our share price tenfold and invested significant capital to rapidly onshore the drone supply chain," said Unusual Machines CEO Allan Evans. "This financing exceeded our expectations and marks another key step in Unusual Machines' staircase strategy."

Unusual Machines earnings will be reported on November 6, 2025. For more information about the company or this financing, please join the earnings call or look for the shareholder letter that is typically sent out in conjunction with the earnings report.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include the expectation that the proceeds will accelerate growth. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The results expected by some or all of these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that affect our ability to achieve these results include unexpected issues that may arise from the opening of our new Orlando manufacturing facility, potential supply chain issues, our ability to use the proceeds effectively, and the Risk Factors contained in our Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025, in our Prospectus Supplement dated September 2, 2025 and in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information, please visit www.unusualmachines.com.

