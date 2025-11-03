Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Avanti Gold Corp. (CSE: AGC) (FSE: X370) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Regency Mining Ltd ("Regency") has settled historic liabilities related to the Misisi Gold project, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, through a reduced cash payment.

As announced on 11 July 2025, Avanti had reached a binding settlement agreement with Arc Minerals Ltd ("Arc Minerals") to settle an outstanding US$1,250,000 payable through a reduced settlement sum of US$625,000 if paid by 31 October 2025. Avanti has since paid this reduced settlement amount of US$625,000 in full during October 2025, closing the historic liability on the Misisi Gold project.

Martin Pawlitshek, Incoming CEO of Avanti, commented: "We are pleased to have resolved these legacy issues with Avanti's outstanding accounts with Arc Minerals, through a negotiated settlement agreement, allowing us to refocus management's time onto unlocking value at the Misisi Project, a world-class gold project in an emerging jurisdiction. This milestone strengthens the company's balance sheet and positions Avanti to pursue upcoming strategic and technical incentives at Misisi."

About Avanti Gold Corp.

Avanti Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company with a robust portfolio of projects in Africa. The Company's flagship asset is the Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), home to the Akyanga gold deposit. The Akyanga deposit has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 44.3 million tonnes (Mt) at an average gold grade of 2.37 grams per tonne (g/t), totaling 3.1 million ounces (Moz) of gold. The Misisi Project spans three contiguous 30-year mining leases covering 133 square kilometers (km²) along the 55-kilometer-long Kibara Gold Belt, a prominent metallogenic province known for hosting significant gold deposits.

Qualified Person

Ephraim Masibhera, a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Historical information contained in this news release cannot be relied upon as the Company's Qualified Person, as defined under NI 43-101 has not prepared nor verified the historical information.

