Prime Medicine, Inc.: Prime Medicine Appoints Matthew Hawryluk, Ph.D., M.B.A. as Chief Business Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRME), a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, today announced the appointment of Matthew Hawryluk, Ph.D., M.B.A. as Chief Business Officer (CBO). Dr. Hawryluk will lead Prime's corporate and business development initiatives, corporate strategy, and alliance management functions, advancing the company's efforts to expand the reach of Prime Editing through strategic partnerships and collaborations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to our leadership team," said Allan Reine, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Prime Medicine. "Business development has been - and will continue to be - a core pillar of our strategy, as we work to expand the reach and impact of Prime Editing through partnerships that complement our internal capabilities and accelerate our progress toward getting this important technology to more patients. Matt's exceptional record of building companies, securing high-value strategic collaborations, and leading through multiple stages of growth makes him an ideal fit to help guide Prime Medicine through its next chapter."

Dr. Hawryluk joins Prime Medicine with nearly two decades of leadership experience spanning business development, strategy, and corporate operations in the biotechnology industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Business Officer at AIRNA Corporation, where he led corporate and business development, finance, and investor relations, and played a key role in securing an oversubscribed $155 million Series B financing. Dr. Hawryluk served for nearly a decade as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer at Gritstone bio, Inc., guiding its growth from early stage to a public company and spearheading its expansion into infectious diseases. He led transactions totaling more than $2.5 billion in potential value, including landmark collaborations with Gilead Sciences, bluebird bio, and multiple government and nonprofit organizations such as BARDA, CEPI, NIAID, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Hawryluk held senior roles at Foundation Medicine, where he was instrumental in forging the company's transformative strategic partnership and majority acquisition by Roche/Genentech. His experience also includes business development roles at Thermo Fisher Scientific and work in venture capital and translational science. Dr. Hawryluk holds a Ph.D. in Cell Biology and Protein Biochemistry from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, an M.B.A. from the Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business, and a B.S. in Biochemistry from the University of Notre Dame. Dr. Hawryluk serves on the Boards of Directors of Predictive Oncology Inc. and OuroTech, Inc. (Pear Bio).

"I am honored to join Prime Medicine at such an exciting and pivotal time," said Matthew Hawryluk, Ph.D., M.B.A., Chief Business Officer of Prime Medicine. "Earlier this year, Prime Medicine announced the first ever clinical data supporting the safety and efficacy of Prime Editing in humans, reinforcing the power of this technology to correct pathogenic mutations and potentially change the course of life-limiting diseases. Prime Medicine's mission to extend this benefit to patients with a wide range of rare and common conditions is inspiring, and I look forward to working with the team to expand our strategic partnerships and help realize the company's vision of bringing the power of Prime Editing to patients worldwide."

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine is a leading biotechnology company dedicated to creating and delivering the next generation of gene editing therapies to patients. The Company is deploying its proprietary Prime Editing platform, a versatile, precise and efficient gene editing technology, to develop a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies. Designed to make only the right edit at the right position within a gene while minimizing unwanted DNA modifications, Prime Editors have the potential to repair almost all types of genetic mutations and work in many different tissues, organs and cell types. Taken together, Prime Editing's versatile gene editing capabilities could unlock opportunities across thousands of potential indications.

Prime Medicine is currently progressing a diversified portfolio of investigational therapeutic programs organized around our core areas of focus: liver, lung, and immunology and oncology. Across each core area, Prime Medicine is focused initially on a set of high value programs, each targeting a disease with well-understood biology and a clearly defined clinical development and regulatory path, and each expected to provide the foundation for expansion into additional opportunities. Over time, the Company intends to maximize Prime Editing's broad and versatile therapeutic potential, as well as the modularity of the Prime Editing platform, to rapidly and efficiently expand beyond the diseases in its current pipeline, potentially including additional genetic diseases, immunological diseases, cancers, infectious diseases, and targeting genetic risk factors in common diseases, which collectively impact millions of people. For more information, please visit www.primemedicine.com.

© 2025 Prime Medicine, Inc. All rights reserved. PRIME MEDICINE, the Prime Medicine logos, and PASSIGE are trademarks of Prime Medicine, Inc. All other trademarks referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements about Prime Medicine's beliefs and expectations regarding: the significance of data from its Phase 1/2 trial of PM359; the potential of Prime Editing to safely correct the causative mutations of, and to cure, diseases; the breadth of Prime Editing technology and the implementation of its strategic plans for its business, programs, and technology; and the potential of Prime Editing as a transformative gene editing technology and its ability to unlock opportunities across thousands of potential indications

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: uncertainties related to Prime Medicine's product candidates entering clinical trials; the authorization, initiation, and conduct of preclinical and IND-enabling studies and other development requirements for potential product candidates, including uncertainties related to opening INDs and obtaining regulatory approvals; risks related to the development and optimization of new technologies, the results of preclinical studies, or clinical studies not being predictive of future results in connection with future studies; the scope of protection Prime Medicine is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its Prime Editing technology; Prime Medicine's ability to identify and enter into future license agreements and collaborations; Prime Medicine's expectations regarding the anticipated timeline of its cash runway and future financial performance; and general economic, industry and market conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Prime Medicine's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Prime Medicine's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Prime Medicine explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements subject to any obligations under applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Investor and Media Contacts

Gregory Dearborn

Prime Medicine

857-209-0696

gdearborn@primemedicine.com

Hannah Deresiewicz

Precision AQ

212-362-1200

hannah.deresiewicz@precisionaq.com