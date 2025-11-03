

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's factory activity expanded at an accelerated pace in October amid stronger growth in output, new orders, and employment, survey data from S&P Global showed on Monday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.5 in October from 52.0 in September. A reading above 50.0 indicates expansion.



Production growth quickened in October on the back of a sustained upturn in new business inflows and new client wins as a result of greater marketing spend.



In line with greater new order inflows, manufacturers raised their employment level sharply. Meanwhile, international orders fell at a slower pace.



The survey also revealed that there was a rise in stocks of purchases for the first time since June, and purchasing activity rose at the fastest pace since July 2024 amid the combined effect to tackle material shortages and quicken new order fulfillment.



On the price front, input price inflation rose to a 4-month high, linked to shortages of key primary items. As a result of discounting measures, selling price inflation slowed to the weakest since July.



