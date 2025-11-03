

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Optimism surrounding corporate earnings added to the positive sentiment generated by easing trade and geopolitical tensions. Fading rate cut hopes from the Fed is however seen limiting gains.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory ahead of the release of manufacturing PMI readings. Benchmarks in Europe are trading in the green. Asian markets closed on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index edged up. Ten-year bond yields mostly hardened amidst worries over government finances.



Both the crude oil benchmarks are trading below the flatline. Gold rebounded after retreating on Friday. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 47,584.70, up 0.05% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,861.70, up 0.31% Germany's DAX at 24,200.34, up 1.03% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,721.50, up 0.04% France's CAC 40 at 8,127.28, up 0.08% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,693.05, up 0.55% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 52,411.34, up 2.12% (Oct 31) Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,894.80, up 0.15% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,976.52, up 0.55% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,158.36, up 0.97%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1519, down 0.15% GBP/USD at 1.3142, down 0.10% USD/JPY at 154.16, up 0.10% AUD/USD at 0.6551, up 0.08% USD/CAD at 1.4040, up 0.21% Dollar Index at 99.85, up 0.05%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.095%, down 0.17% Germany at 2.6548%, up 0.64% France at 3.438%, up 0.50% U.K. at 4.4220%, up 0.27% Japan at 1.659%, up 0.79%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $64.67, down 0.15%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $60.85, down 0.21%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,017.05, up 0.51%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $108,132.30, down 2.56% Ethereum at $3,720.03, down 4.16% XRP at $2.40, down 5.28% BNB at $1,022.91, down 5.85% Solana at $176.31, down 5.26%



